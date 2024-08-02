Love Island Games Season 2 confirmed — Will Leah Kateb join the cast?

With Love Island USA Season 6 emerging as the best season yet, the franchise’s popularity has skyrocketed overnight.

With a highly anticipated reunion later this month, there are questions about what’s next for the successful dating series.

Peacock aired Love Island Games last fall instead of a winter edition of the show.

The series benefited from a revamped format, with couples competing to stay in the villa, which took away viewer votes and made the show more like The Challenge.

It was a refreshing change of pace, featuring islanders from the various Love Island iterations around the globe.

Despite its success, Peacock has yet to confirm if a second season is in the works.

Leah Kateb isn’t interested in returning to Love Island

Season 6 cast member Leah Kateb shared a big announcement about the show in a recent interview.

The former islander appeared on the Cancelled podcast and confirmed she received a phone call shortly after the Love Island USA finale to appear on the spin-off.

Leah, the series’ runner-up with Miguel Harichi, revealed she was not interested in returning to the show — or any other dating formats.

It makes sense because Leah is happily in a relationship with Miguel, so why would she want to go back on a dating show?

Leah also didn’t have the best time in the Love Island villa, largely because of how her fellow co-stars treated her.

While she was fast friends with people like Jana Craig and Serena Page, she had conflicts with some of the other islanders throughout her time in Fiji.

Leah will rejoin her Love Island family later this month in the first Love Island USA reunion, which we’re sure will burst at the seams with drama.

The season was dramatic, so there will undoubtedly be much drama after people have had time to decompress.

Love Island USA Season 2 details are scarce

As for Love Island Games Season 2, details are under lock and key, but there’s a high chance Olivia “Liv” Walker could be in the running for a spot on the show.

As a fan-favorite, she left the main series without a connection, meaning her quest for love could continue in the spinoff.

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler won Love Island Games Season 1, but they separated months after their victory.

Could either of them return to the show? Possibly.

Monsters and Critics will keep you up to speed on the latest developments.

Love Island USA Season 6’s reunion will air on August 19 on Peacock. Love Island Games Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.