Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas revealed that his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, is pregnant with their first child.

This is a big step for the guy who was looking for love on reality TV earlier this year and nearly ended up with Jessica Batten.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Netflix star revealed that he was going to be a father in an adorable photoshoot.

He posted three of the shots on Instagram.

In the first picture, Mark had his back turned to the camera and his arms wrapped around Aubrey. She wrapped her arms around him with one hand on his neck and the other holding up a picture of her sonogram.

In the second picture, Mark kisses Aubrey as he holds her in a dip.

Aubrey holds up a plaque that reads “Our Little Pumpkin.”

The picture also displays that the baby’s due date is in April 2021 and the caption further reveals that the baby’s exact due date is April 29, 2021.

The third picture showed the couple holding hands as they walk away. Aubrey wore a black round-brimmed hat while Mark wore a cap backwards that said “DAD.”

Fans congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Mark and Aubrey’s relationship

Mark found love quickly after he and his Love Is Blind match, Jessica Batten, split.

Mark first revealed his new girlfriend in July on an Instagram post. He posted a picture of the two of them with his hand on her leg and simply wrote “Thankful” along with a rose emoji in the caption.

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for his new relationship.

He initially tagged his anonymous girlfriend as “nope” because he didn’t want to expose her to the limelight yet.

In the following months, he posted pictures of himself and his mystery woman hanging out with other couples from Love Is Blind like Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

He eventually revealed her identity on Instagram in September. The two couples posed in front of the word “love” while wearing blindfolds.

Mark on Love Is Blind

Mark was one of the 12 contestants to be featured as a main player in Netflix’s reality TV social experiment Love Is Blind.

During his time on the show, he instantly connected with Jessica. While Jessica liked Mark she also had a thing for Matt Barnett.

Even though she seemed to favor Barnett, she rejected him after he told her he regretting saying he wanted to propose to her.

Ultimately, Mark proposed to Jessica and they worked on planning their wedding during their six-week period together.

Fans believed that Jessica still had Barnett on her mind and was stringing Mark along in order to stay on the show.

When it came down to the wedding day, Jessica left Mark at the altar thus ending their relationship.

Love Is Blind is currently on hiatus.