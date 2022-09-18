Love Is Blind: Kyle and Deepti are officially dating

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have confirmed they are dating. Pic credit: @lifewithdeeps/Instagram

Season 2 of Love Is Blind introduced viewers to Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati.

Throughout the season, they each navigated separate relationships, hoping they would end in marriage.

Unfortunately, by the reunion episode, both Kyle and Deepti found themselves single and heartbroken that they couldn’t make the connections they had in the pods last in the real world.

However, in an unexpected twist, Kyle announced that his biggest regret during filming was that he didn’t pursue Deepti – a bond he felt was special and deserved more attention.

Since then, the two have been spending lots of time together and trying to see if the spark they felt in the pods could survive once the cameras were gone.

They’ve mostly been quiet about what’s been going on between them, but now the secret is out– Kyle and Deepti have officially become a couple.

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati confirm their relationship

Just days ago, Netflix released an update special that reunited the couples of Season 2. Love Is Blind: After the Altar features three additional episodes that catch up with the cast and find out how things have been going since the last time they were together for the season’s reunion episode.

Going into filming for this special, Kyle and Deepti made it clear they were just friends who had been taking the time to figure out how they wanted to move forward with their relationship.

They both admitted to having feelings for one another but didn’t want to jeopardize their friendship if things didn’t turn out well romantically. Most of their time on camera was spent discussing the very confusing position they were in and how it was affecting their lives.

Finally, just before the conclusion of the show, the two made things official. Kyle took charge of the conversation, simply stating that he wanted to end the limbo they were in and wanted to date Deepti exclusively.

Without hesitation, Deepti reciprocated those feelings and agreed to be in a committed dating relationship with Kyle. The two embraced one another as they agreed they were willing to see where things could go in the future.

Love Is Blind is returning for Season 3

Shortly after Season 2 aired, Netflix confirmed the show was renewed through Season 5.

The hit show has become a phenomenon as viewers hope strangers can recreate the magic that was witnessed with fan favorite couple Lauren and Cameron.

Season 3 will take place in Dallas with a new crop of singles hoping to find love in the pods. The catch-up special, After the Altar, has also been renewed and will continue to give fans an update on the participants once the show has ended.

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts of the show and help singles navigate their journeys as they search for love in this unconventional way. Season 3 is expected to be released in October.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.