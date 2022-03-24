Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apple Watts on life support after a car accident

Apple Watts is reportedly on life support. Pic credit: VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is reportedly on life support after a serious car accident while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Not many details are known at this time, but social media is buzzing about the news, and fans are supporting the star and praying for the best. Her family has not released information on the star’s condition, or the specifics of her accident, but Monsters and Critics is working to get up-to-date information.

Apple starred on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as an aspiring rapper.

Apple had an outpouring of support on Twitter

Once news started to circulate about Apple’s alleged car accident and possibly being placed on life support, her fans showed their support for her on Twitter.

Praying for #applewatts #loveandhiphop #lhh #realitytv pic.twitter.com/4uvgtJ9fco — Sweet Tea The blog (@SweetTeaTheblog) March 24, 2022 A tweet from the Sweet Tea blog reports that Apple may have had a collision with a diesel truck, though that has not been confirmed.

Praying for @AppleWatts Lord have MERCY🥺🥺💔❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/OqoJYqC53E — Klimate_Kontrol92 (@DDwells1992) March 24, 2022 Twitter user DDWells1992 sends up prayers for the rapper and model.

Get Well😢 #applewatts #loveandhiphop #vh1 pic.twitter.com/Tnvh7u8xBw — Nerdy Ari and Nicki Bookworm🤓🦄📚. (@ShavenWilson) March 24, 2022 Shaven Wilson hopes Apple will get well, posting two photos of the LA native.

Y'all pray for @AppleWatts she was in a terrible car accident and is in critical condition 🥺🥺🥺 she got babies who need her I pray she recovers soon pic.twitter.com/AygmoMog3T March 24, 2022 Twitter user Melanin_TheDon asking for followers to pray for Apple and also for her three kids.

Monsters and Critics has reached out to Apple Watts’ representative, and as of the publication of this article, we cannot confirm the car accident. However, The Shade Room has reported that Apple’s sister did confirm the accident.

According to their report, Apple’s car collided with a diesel truck and flipped several times and that Apple was ejected from the car through a window. Her sister has reported that Apple suffered a fractured skull, broken spine, and a shattered arm. She is currently unresponsive.

Who is rapper Apple Watts and what is known about her life?

Apple’s birth name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts, and she is a model, rapper, and a video vixen. She endured a rough childhood growing up in the foster care system in South Central Los Angeles.

She rose to fame as a stripper, which led to a brief stint in pornography under the name “Ms. Apple Bottom.” She found fame after starring in multiple music videos from top hip hop artists, most famously the video for Wicked by rapper Future.

She joined Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in the fifth season, which showed her struggle to go from a successful stripper to a chart-topping rapper. The show also documented her life as a single mother to three kids – Richard, Kali and Miyaki, from previous relationships.

Her rap career was briefly directed by famous manager Shun Love, who attempted to steer her away from stripping and street life.

The difficult relationship with her father, John Watts was also explored in the show. The two did not have a relationship after Apple was born, and she and John reconnected while on the show.

During the season, he attempted to be more involved in her life. In the season’s finale, Apple discovered from a DNA test that the two aren’t actually biologically related. John admitted he was already aware that Apple was not his biological daughter, and she eventually cut all ties with him.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is currently on hiatus on VH1.