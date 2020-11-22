Love After Lockup’s Tracie Wagaman reveals she was seeing Teen Mom OG’s Matt Baier

Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman dated Teen Mom OG’s Matt Baier earlier this year and followers are just now finding out about it.

The Goddess herself confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo of the two together. She revealed that it had been cropped because it was too risque for Instagram.

Tracie Wagaman confirms she and Matt Baier are not together

While details about their relationship weren’t made public, Tracie Wagaman confirmed that she was seeing Matt Baier earlier this year.

It is a reality TV crossover no one saw coming, but one that could have been good for ratings.

The nature of their relationship and how they met hasn’t been discussed, but things are over. Tracie has been seeing someone else who has been featured on her social media.

News about the relationship between Tracie and Matt was put out because of a situation she had with a former acquaintance.

She explained some of the situation on Instagram, saying in part, “We were seeing each other, but I never confided in ‘Magical Missy’ about the nature of our relationship. ‘Magical Missy’ is a liar and quite frankly a stalker- a fan I met once, politely hung out with she and her husband, and that was it.”

Who are Tracie Wagaman and Matt Baier?

Teen Mom OG fans will know who Matt Baier is. He is the guy who almost married Amber Portwood and allegedly stole money from her. She accused him of physical abuse among other things while on the show, revealing their relationship wasn’t as picture-perfect as many thought it was.

He left Indiana and went to Las Vegas, which is where Tracie Wagaman is based now as well. It isn’t shocking the two found one another, but it would be interesting to find out who reached out first or how they were set up.

Currently, Tracie is still married to Clint Brady. The two appeared on Love After Lockup and the spin-off, Life After Lockup. They split, and things went downhill based on the social media drama. Clint is reportedly in Ohio somewhere, and Tracie has been living her best life while gambling and partying in Las Vegas.

There is more story to be told, but for now, Tracie is keeping things to herself. She explained some of the drama, but her relationship with Matt is in the past and no longer part of her future.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv and Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.