Love After Lockup’s Lindsey Downs shared stick and poke tattoos she gave in prison and clapped back at a hater

Love After Lockup’s volatile star Lindsey Downs shared some stick and poke tattoo work she had done on a fellow inmate while she was incarcerated.

Lindsey showed off several pictures of different tattoos on the same person that she did in prison. The four separate tattoos were on different parts of the woman’s body including very visible places like the hand and the neck.

Lindsey recently got out of prison and this has been one of her only posts since.

There were haters as well as supporters of her and her tattoos in the comments of the post and Lindsey clapped back at one person who criticized the art.

Lindsey Down shared her jailhouse tattoos with Love After Lockup fans and took aim at a hater

Lindsey’s post was the first time she had shared any information about her tattooing abilities and the fact that she would offer them in prison.

Four photos were shared in total with the caption, “Stick & Poke tats I did on my girl Laura who is thankfully home and doing great! #jailhousetattoo.”

The first photo presented a set of birds flying up the person’s back up to the neck area. The second was a faded-looking rose with lettering underneath done on the front of a thigh.

The third tattoo Lindsey showed off was a heart with a bible verse behind the woman’s ear, and the fourth was an infinity symbol on the top of the person’s hand.

In the comments, one person remarked, “Real bad tattoo.”

To which Lindsey responded, “(Rolling eyes emojis) People be acting like I had a gun and tattoo ink rather than some staples and smut.”

Lindsey Downs started a relationship with Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup alum Daonte Sierra

During the Love After Lockup: How to Date an Inmate New Year’s Eve Special, Daonte Sierra and Lindsey Downs revealed their relationship.

The pair shocked fans and fellow castmates who had just seen Daonte get hurt by his felon ex-girlfriend Nicolle Bradley and did not want to see him go through the same thing with controversial Lindsey.

Daonte said Lindsey sought him out but did not reveal if Love After Lockup fans can plan on seeing them on the upcoming season.

Love After Lockup premieres on March 4th, 2022, at 9 PM EST on WeTV.