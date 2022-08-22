Loren Brovarnik shares throwback photos from ‘teenage dirtbag’ years

Loren Brovarnik shared throwback photos with 90 Day Fiance fans from her “Teenage Dirtbag” years. Pic credit: TLC

A viral challenge has been appearing on social media that prompts users with the song Teenage Dirtbag to share pictures from their youth, and 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik just joined the fun.

Loren shared several pictures from her “#teenagedirtbag” years through a montage video.

Loren shared six different throwback photos as she introduced them with a selfie video where her face looked embarrassed by what she was about to show.

The 34-year-old mom of two with one on the way has been known to share throwbacks of her and husband Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik but rarely posts old solo pictures of her own.

Loren was initially featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance when she brought Alex to America from Israel on the K-1 visa.

The couple’s popularity only grew more when they were on several seasons of Happily Ever After? and the spinoff What Now?. Loren and Alexei now have their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which is renewed for a second season.

Loren Brovarnik shared photos from her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ years

In an Instagram video, Loren opened with a selfie video where she looked around sheepishly before looking up with a smirk on her face as if she was feeling embarrassed. Across the screen, an intro read, “My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos.”

What followed were six pictures of Loren in her teenage youth.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

They included pictures of Loren with her hair in an up-do of cornrows, with pouty lips, sticking her tongue out, looking possibly drunk in the backseat of a car with an old 2000’s-era cell phone in her hand, and some wearing sunglasses.

In the caption, Loren added lyrics from the song, saying, “She doesn’t give a damn…” She also added the hashtags “#teenagedirtbag, #trending,” and “#challengeaccepted.”

What will be featured on Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days?

In Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers can expect to watch Loren and Alexei find out that they are pregnant again after Loren had just given birth to their second son a few months prior.

Loren’s pregnancy, and their family vacation to Israel, will be the main focus of the season, as will their desire to move to a larger place for their growing family.

Loren’s endeavor to get their oldest son Shai into baby modeling will also be explored.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.