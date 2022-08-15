Loren Brovarnik shares quirky pregnancy picture with Alexei

Loren Brovarnik shared a funny picture with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Alexei Brovarnik. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik loves showing off pictures of her pregnant belly and foreign husband Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik but also manages to have fun with her content.

On her Instagram, Loren shared a photo that depicted her troubles with having a tall husband, as the image did not capture what viewers might have thought.

Loren is currently pregnant with her and Alex’s third child, but they still appear to be going out and enjoying each other’s company.

Loren and Alex were on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance before they appeared on several seasons of Happily Ever After?

They were featured on the spinoff What Now? and have been popular enough in the franchise to get their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Their life as parents has been the focus of that spinoff as the issues they’ve faced having premature babies were highlighted, among other family difficulties.

Loren Brovarnik shared a quirky couple photo with 90 Day Fiance fans

Loren shared a quirky photo of what would have been a cute couple photo.

Through her Instagram page, Loren highlighted the picture-taking issues that arise when having a tall husband.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the photo, a very pregnant Loren was smiling in a bodycon dress paired with heels as she posed next to Alex, whose head was completely cut off from the picture.

Loren’s head came up to about Alex’s neck, and he stood with his hand around his wife’s waist.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “I love him.” She included the hashtags “#datenight #tootall” to relay the meaning of the odd photo.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

On Season 2 of After the 90 Days, Loren and Alex will find out they are pregnant again just a few months after Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher.

The couple’s endeavor to move to a bigger place, possibly out of Florida, will be a hot topic this season, as will their family vacation to Alex’s home country of Israel.

The plight of Loren and Alex dealing with two kids under two will also be examined as Loren also aims to launch her oldest son Shai’s modeling career.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.