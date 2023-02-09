Loren Brovarnik looks so young in this throwback from ‘16 years ago’

90 Day Fiance franchise star Loren Brovarnik has a very full and busy life but makes time to connect with her fans.

The 34-year-old mom of three under three usually shares Instagram stories about her life as a mom. Whether it be promotions, selfie videos out on walks with the kids, or picture content of her two boys and one girl.

However, this time, Loren treated her massive Instagram following to a throwback photo from 2007.

In the nostalgic photo from “16 years ago,” Loren had her legs wrapped around her friend, @nicolemarie0913, who was tagged in the photo and was being held up by her.

The two girls were beaming with their faces pressed up to one another.

Loren’s throwback caption read, “I love my neighbor!”

Her caption over the reshared image said, “Ommmmmggg babies.”

Loren was beaming with her friend in a throwback. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is trying to get Alexei Brovarnik to be more active on social media

Loren, a mom influencer with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, prompted her husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, to be more active.

To appease his wife after she was on his back about it, Alex hopped on his Instagram and made a video address explaining that Loren thought 90 Day Fiance fans wanted to hear from him more.

Alex asked his followers if seeing more of him was something they wanted. To date, his post has over 27,000 likes and 4,858 comments.

There were many comments from fans telling Alex he did not need to do what Loren wanted and that he should only be more active on social media if it’s something he wanted personally.

Since posting the original video, Alex has tested the waters again. He posted a picture of himself sitting on a park bench with gray pants, a black shirt, and sunglasses and teased followers in the caption.

Alex wrote, “Just like @tombrady if I get 40k likes I take my shirt off 💪. #makeithappen #viral #thirsttrappin #shirtornoshirt😂.”

It’s hard to tell if he was serious or just playing around.

Loren is on a weight loss journey

Whether Loren gets Alex on the social media influencer hype or not, Loren is going to continue to do her thing online.

One of the recent things unrelated to her mom influencer life that she’s been promoting has been something she’s doing for herself.

Loren has partnered with Jenny Craig and is trying to lose weight with the meal delivery program that has helped so many celebrities and regular people alike.

Loren has a special discount for those interested and has been vlogging about her experience through her Instagram Stories.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.