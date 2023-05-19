Loren Brovarnik has a funny clapback for one shady beach goer

Loren Brovarnik tried to have a relaxing day at the beach, but, along with the sun and sea, she got some shade in the mix.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the hilarious moment on social media, proving that she might not be as skinny as some of her critics might think.

Actually, she was large enough to block the entire view of one beachgoer who promptly asked her to step aside after she found a great spot on the sand to settle down.

The mom of three wanted some rest and relaxation after doing a bit of adulting earlier in the day.

She met with her insurance guy — boring, I know — but it all connects back to her broken toe that Monsters and Critics told you about a few weeks ago.

We’ll get to that in a moment, but the point was, after talking about boring insurance all day, Loren wanted to have some fun. So she packed up her tiny sidekick Ariel, and they headed to the beach.

Loren Brovarnik gets sun, sand, and shade at the beach

Loren shared a video on her Instagram Story after she settled down at the beach–or at least attempted to.

However, it wasn’t long before she was rudely interrupted by another beachgoer, who had a bone to pick with the TLC personality.

Loren shared in the clip, “I decided to take Ari to the beach today, and I go, and I sit down, and the lady behind me goes, ‘Can you move? I want to see the ocean.'”

“Looks like you can see it from all angles, honey,” retorted Loren in the clip as she panned the camera to show the large beach behind her.

Meanwhile, critics have been giving Loren a hard time for showing off her weight loss photos, but if she’s blocking people’s view of the ocean, well, maybe we should take another look at those slimmed-down images.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gives an update on her broken toe

Meanwhile, Loren is still sadly lugging around her broken toe, which she spoke about earlier this month. It’s been about three weeks since she tripped over her husband Alexei Brovarnik’s shoe, but the damaged toe still has not healed.

That’s why the 34-year-old met with her insurance agent yesterday, as she explained in another online post.

“It’s not getting better, so I’m going today for an X-ray,” shared Loren, who noted that her doctor wants her to stay off her feet, but with three young kids, that’s not possible.

“I’m going for an X-ray, it needs to get figured out, and that’s how the insurance thing happened because, you know, I needed better insurance,” she added.

