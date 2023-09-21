Loren Brovarnik clarifies ‘natural mommy makeover’ claims after getting bashed

Loren Brovarnik has been getting backlash after she revealed a few days ago that she was undergoing a “natural mommy makeover.“

It wasn’t that the mom of three was getting cosmetic surgery that had some people seeing red; it was her use of the word “natural.”

However, the 90 Day Fiance star has been scrolling through the comments and seeing the criticism, so she explained why she used that term.

Last week, she posted a photo before surgery and revealed her plans for a 360-lipo and a boob job.

It wasn’t long before people commented on her decision to go under the knife, while others blasted her for claiming it was natural.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, Loren just issued a response.

Loren Brovarnik explains ‘natural mommy makeover’ amid backlash

It’s been one week since she went under the knife, and she just posted a post-op photo on Instagram and clarified a few things.

The photo showed a smiling Loren clad in a blue hospital gown as she posed with her doctor for the snap.

“1 week post op! Stitches out. Drains out. Mama is on her way! @drdevvdo is just an unbelievable person and incredible doctor!” shared Loren, who also clarified the term “natural mommy makeover.”

“I say natural because I used my own fat and didn’t put anything in me,” explained the 35-year-old. “And for everyone asking, I did a tummy tuck bc I had abdominal diastases, 360 lipo and the fat transfer to my boobs. Basically repurposed myself 🤣🙊.”

Before ending the post, Loren noted that she’s “so excited for this next chapter and really excited to share it with you all!”

Loren gets support from 90 Day Fiance fans after her surgery

The last time we posted about Loren’s surgery, we shared some of the backlash she received.

However, the TLC star has been getting a lot of love as well from people who believe she deserves to treat herself after having three kids in a short period.

“3 babies in 3 years you earned this! Let the haters hate its all they know how to do. You look great,” said one commenter.

“So excited for you Mama🎉 Congrats on your new, mom bod. Anyone judging you for doing it can suck it🤪,” added someone else.

Another person wrote, “F what anyone says, YOU GO GIRL, GO HARD OR GO HOME!🔥.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another person wrote, “You go girl! 🔥 do what’s best for you and treat yourself. You carried 3 beautiful babies and now it’s time to take your body back whatever that means for you!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.