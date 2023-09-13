Loren Brovarnik is all smiles even while bandaged following cosmetic surgery — See the pic

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik isn’t letting a little nip and tuck affect her bubbly demeanor.

Despite undergoing surgery this week to give her post-pregnancy body a major zhuzh, Loren looks to be in good spirits.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren announced to her Instagram followers that she was in the market for a plastic surgeon.

Loren ultimately decided on Miami-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Dev Vibhakar (known as Dr. Dev) and went under the knife on Tuesday, September 12.

As the mom of three shared with her fans, Loren underwent a “natural” mommy makeover, including 360 liposuction, fat transfer, and a tummy tuck.

Loren shared that she would transfer the fat from her lipo procedure to her breasts for a fuller appearance.

She also underwent a tummy tuck to correct a condition known as abdominal diastasis, which is the separation of the abdominal muscles, sometimes caused by pregnancy.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik maintained her bubbly personality pre and post-surgery

As Loren prepared to go into the O.R., she recorded herself and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, from inside Dr. Dev’s office.

Loren explained that Dr. Dev would be “pulling” her abdominal muscles together, cleaning up her C-section scar, and giving her a more natural breast enhancement using her own fat tissue rather than implants.

Loren remained chipper as she prepared for surgery, sharing footage of herself, Dr. Dev, and Alexei in a video she captioned, “LFG 🙌🙌🙌.”

Always one to keep her fans in the loop every step of the way, Loren uploaded a post-surgery selfie on Wednesday morning.

In the photo, Loren was still bandaged from her operation, wearing a neck and chin compression garment, implying that she had liposuction on her face and neck.

Loren thanks her fans for support following her ‘natural’ mommy makeover

Loren was also wearing neck and chest bandages as she snapped the selfie, seemingly from her hospital bed, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed despite undergoing surgery.

“Thank you EVERYONE for your kind words and well wishes for a smooth recovery!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t be happier with @drdevvdo and @peaceloveplasticsurgery – truly AMAZING!!!”

Loren is staying optimistic after going under the knife. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren added at the bottom of her image, “I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!”

Following the birth of her third child, Ariel, Loren has put in a lot of effort to regain her pre-pregnancy body. She has committed herself to a workout routine and, at one time, shed unwanted pounds with the help of Jenny Craig.

Her quick weight loss created a lot of speculation that she used the controversial drug Ozempic to drop her pregnancy weight, but she has insisted that’s not the case.

Loren has continually shared her weight-loss progress with her fans, reminding them that it’s all about “progress, not perfection.”

Now that Loren has had her surgery, 90 Day Fiance fans will certainly stay tuned for Loren’s post-surgery experience, and we can’t wait to see the final results.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.