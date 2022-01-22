Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days spoiler: Loren Brovarnik worries about making friends with other moms

Loren Brovarnik worries about connecting with other moms in the next episode of After the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

In next week’s episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren Brovarnik struggles to connect with other moms.

This season on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers have watched Loren learning to adapt to life as an expectant mom to a toddler and struggling with Alexei leaving for Israel and leaving her behind to care for their son, Shai.

In a new clip from Monday’s episode, as shared by Pop Culture, Loren opens up about her desire to make more friends who are moms like her.

Loren Brovarnik struggles with making mom friends on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

“I need more connection with adults, and moms specifically, but I don’t have a lot of friends, period,” Loren admitted in the clip.

“Because of the pandemic, I mean, people are staying home,” she added.

Loren explained that because of the pandemic, her Mommy and Me classes with her son Shai were canceled so they’ve missed out on that social aspect.

Loren found another Mommy and Me class to join, but she feared “getting out there again” and mingling with other moms.

“It’s harder to make friends when you get older,” Loren confessed. “I don’t care what anybody says.”

Loren and Shai walked into the class where the other moms and their babies, who already knew each other, were talking, giving Loren anxiety about joining the group.

Loren was ‘really proud’ of herself despite being nervous

“Walking in, seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s like high school,'” Loren admitted to the cameras.

The group’s host welcomed Loren and Shai and promised to get them both acclimated to the rest of the group.

During one of the group activities on the floor, Loren interacted with some of the moms as they chatted about motherhood. However, Loren felt out of place, being the only mom with a toddler who was pregnant again.

“I was very nervous going into this, especially when it’s been a pandemic and you’ve been at home and you’re like, ‘Do I still have, you know, social skills? Am I awkward?’ You know?”

“But I went and I’m really proud of myself and we got to talk and it was really nice to kind of confide in each other,” Loren shared. “But I’m also the only one who’s pregnant again.”

Loren explained how she was preparing for her next chapter of being a mom to two under two and asked, “Who do I confide in? I’m just like, ‘Oh no.'”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Monday at 9:30/8:30c on TLC.