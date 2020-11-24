Lolo Jones jokes she was ready to lose her virginity on The Challenge: Double Agents

Olympic athlete, Lolo Jones enters The Challenge: Double Agents as a rookie competitor and seems to have another aspect about her that no one else on the show might be able to claim.

Lolo proudly admits on her social media to being a virgin, and as Challenge viewers know, things can heat up quite a bit when all the competitors are living together.

A recent Instagram post featured many of the competitors speaking on that very topic, and it brought Lolo to comment about being ready to lose her virginity on the show.

The Challenge competitors talk about who’s cute

MTV’s The Challenge posted a video clip on their Instagram with various competitors talking about who they were “crushing on,” or thought was cute on Double Agents. It features many of the new competitors this season, such as Joseph Allen, Gabby Allen, Mechie Harris, Amber Borzotra, Liv Jawando, and Amber Martinez.

Some of the returning competitors weigh in on the topic, including Kyle Christie, Kaycee Clark, Nicole Zanatta, Fessy Fashaat, Jay Starrett, and Josh Martinez.

More than a few individuals note that Lolo Jones is very good looking. “Everybody’s obviously good looking, but the problem is they’re taken,” Lolo says as part of the clip below.

Based on other comments in the video, a lot of the castmates found one another attractive. Several individuals mentioned Amber B. Fessy and Gabby mentioned being attracted to one another. Mechie and Kyle both seemed to name Liv as someone they liked.

Lolo jokes about ‘too many hot people’ on the show

The 38-year-old Lolo Jones previously gave an interesting reason for going on The Challenge involving her fitness and competition. In the video above, Lolo didn’t give any specific names regarding who she liked on Double Agents, but she joked in the comment section that it was a struggle living with all these people.

“Too many hot people… Never been hornier than when I was on The Challenge. I was ready to lose my virginity to the wall by week 2,” she wrote in her comment.

In Lolo’s Instagram bio, she states, “I’m a Summer and Winter Olympian. I’m a cursing Christian. I’m a sexual virgin. I’m not perfect but I serve The One that is.”

She previously appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls series which are short video interviews involving the comedian talking to various people while they’re in ice-cold baths.

During the interview, Jones told Hart, “Having sex actually helps you as an athlete, a female athlete. So I’m running at a disadvantage.”

Lolo prepping for another Olympics appearance?

Lolo is now preparing for the Winter Olympics, as it was reported just days ago that she was selected for the 10-person USA Bobsled women’s national team.

She’s competed at three other Olympics in her lifetime, including Track and Field events at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. The 2014 Pyeongchang Games was her first time competing as part of the bobsled team.

She has faced and conquered a lot during her life as she’s trained and competed in Olympic and world-class events. Lolo also competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros and Dancing With the Stars Season 19.

It seems based on her IG profile bio still saying she’s a virgin, that Lolo Jones was able to stave off all the temptation in The Challenge house due to her strong mentality and willpower. However, in her own words, that may have also put her at a disadvantage in the competition.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9, at 8/7c on MTV.