Logan Palmer moves on from Bachelor in Paradise drama to promote his music

Logan Palmer is using his platform to promote his new songs. Pic credit: ABC

Logan Palmer has a whole new slew of followers and isn’t missing the opportunity to promote his music career.

Logan was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as the contestant who notoriously switched over to Gabby Windey’s team of men during the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

However, after being heavily featured on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan now has become one of the most recognized faces in the franchise today.

During last week’s Season 8 two-part finale event, BIP viewers saw Kate Gallivan reject Logan’s final rose and the two end their rocky relationship on the spot.

Viewers also saw Logan stand up to Kate during the reunion, where he defended himself and explained how hard he had to work a few years back in order to build a successful career in the film industry – a moment that quickly made it into our Top 10 list.

Along with being a snorkel tour guide, dog walker, and filmmaker, Logan also has his own music career on the side — one that he has chosen to promote more now that Paradise has ended.

Logan Palmer promotes his new song releases after Bachelor in Paradise reunion

Over the weekend, Logan took to Instagram, where he now sports 66.6K followers, to share the release of two new songs.

He shared two screenshots of the song titles, machine heart and YOU NEVER CALLED ME ON MY BIRTHDAY, which can be found on Spotify under the name Logan Seagull.

“cats out of the bag I make music sometimes,” he wrote.

Followers have been commenting to share their thoughts on the songs, which included his fellow BIP Season 8 castmate, Florence Alexandra. “Um ok but your music slaps why did we not hear more about this in paradise🔥,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @loganseagull/Instagram

Logan also shared a video on his TikTok to inform his followers of the music release. The clip showed him holding onto a guitar while one of his new songs played in the background.

Text over the video read, “before I get back to being a silly goofy giggle man, forgot to tell you guys I make music.”

“I really do be playing songs or whatever,” his caption read.

Logan opens up about his career journey

After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Logan said he had received various inquiries about his pre-Bachelorette career — which he briefly touched on while standing up to Kate.

He took to Instagram to explain how he moved to California back in 2019 with no plan on how to break through in the film industry. After working hard to make ends meet, he landed a low-end position at a news studio and eventually got promoted to being a full-time cameraman.

He then got the opportunity to be the camera operator for the San Diego Padres, where he covered their home games and produced high-level content for both television and social media.

Logan said he now works as a freelance creative copywriter and videographer and is continuing his passion for telling others’ stories.

That is, when he’s not recording new music.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.