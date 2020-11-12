Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lizzie Rosvek reappeared on Wednesday’s episode 5 years since she was a cast member on the show

Lizzie met up with current RHOC cast member Emily Simpson to work on their collaboration for their swimwear line.

Emily explained that Lizzie approached her to collaborate online for more average-sized body types.

“Lizzie reached out to me and was like, ‘I want you to design a suit for your body type,’ and I was like, ‘That’s an awesome idea,'” she explained in a confessional interview.

“I mean, I’m not making swimsuits for Miss USA anymore and super sexy, little, cheeky suits,” Lizzie expressed as they worked on the line during the episode.

“I say, like, for moms but when I say for moms, I don’t mean it’s not sexy,” Emily clarified.

“Listen, we’re sexy moms,” Lizzie added.

Emily shared that she is proud to work on this collection and be an inspiration for women who aren’t a size zero.

“That’s why I really wanted you to help me design the suit,” Lizzie replied.

They planned out a photoshoot starring Emily and new cast member Elizabeth Vargas that would take place at Elizabeth’s place by the beach.

Emily also explained how she met Lizzie.

“I met Lizzie five years ago, and we instantly clicked. She’s beautiful, she has money. She has had swimsuit company for 15 years now,” Emily revealed in a confessional interview. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like Lizzie except for Tamra.”

Bravo then gave viewers a reminder that Lizzie caused the infamous moment where Tamra Judge ran away from cameras and said, “You will never see my face again!”

With the upcoming photoshoot and Emily’s close relationship with Lizzie, viewers may be seeing more of Lizzie on the show this season.

Fans are wondering what Lizzie has been up to since leaving RHOC.

Lizzie’s swimsuit line

Lizzie’s swimsuit line is still thriving. As she expressed on RHOC, she is trying to take her swimwear in a more inclusive direction.

“The Housewife is designed for REAL women with REAL curves, a sexy suit for the voluptuous woman,” Lizzie shared with Bravo’s The Daily Dish on a signature piece from hers and Emily’s collection. “This one-piece boasts a built-in bra that accommodates up to a 50 bust size. That’s not all, the suit has adjustable ties at the hips and bust so you DECIDE how much coverage you want.”

Lizzie and Emily debuted their collection on June 8 during QVC’s fashion night. The women shared that they skyped in to QVC to watch the premiere of their “passion project.”

Lizzie’s home life

Lizzie filed for divorce from her husband Christian Rovek in 2017 after eight years of marriage. While they outlined a deal for custody and child support in 2018, the divorce is still not finalized.

In February, Lizzie shared with Bravo’s The Daily Dish that the two have been amicable and successful at co-parenting their two children, Preston and Kingston.

While revealed that she didn’t see herself getting back together with Christian, she admitted that “anything’s possible.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.