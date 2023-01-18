Liz Woods is begged by 90 Day Fiance fans to ‘run’ from Big Ed as she shares accomplishment

There was heat from 90 Day Fiance viewers on Liz Wood’s accomplishment share. Pic credit: TLC

Liz Woods, the on-and-off fiancee of 90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown, got some mixed attention on a recent accomplishment share she made.

The attention was from fans and critics begging her to get away from Ed, a controversial figure in the 90 Day network due to his behavior and actions in his relationship with Liz.

Liz got the reactions from her Instagram audience after she shared a picture of herself running a “13.1” mile “1/2 Marathon,” which she added in her caption was her “#resolutionrun #2023.”

The first photo showed Liz mid-run looking as if she was breaking into a smile as she wore a camelback, had her hair in a ponytail, and held her cell phone in one hand. She also had a number pinned to her torso.

The second and final picture was of Liz posing with her medal at the end of the race with a tired-looking smile on her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Liz did receive sweeping praise for the accomplishment post, most of the people in her comments were concerned about her being in a relationship with Ed and wanting her to “run” from it.”

Concerned 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke out to Liz Woods about Big Ed Brown

The comments on Liz’s post related to her volatile relationship with Ed, and many used her “running” post to comment on it.

One person said supporting words to Liz but did raise the red flags she saw with Ed, calling it a “cycle of abuse.”

Someone else called the relationship “manipulative,” while another asked, “Practicing running away from big Ed?”

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

One supporter encouraged Liz not to hold her life back for anyone, while several other people in Liz’s comments told her to “run far” from Ed. One critic even said she felt “embarrassed” for Liz at this point.

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to know Liz and Ed’s relationship for years

While 90 Day viewers were first introduced to Ed on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Liz only came into the picture when Ed was on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

That season started with Ed as a patron of the restaurant Liz managed and developed into him expressing his interest in dating.

Things were rocky between the pair the entire season, and they ultimately broke up by the Tell All.

Ed returned for Season 2 of The Single Life and dated around before reconnecting with Liz and proposing to her within a few days of that reconnection.

Then, their road to the altar was the focus of Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.