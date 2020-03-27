Little Women LA’s Terra Jole gives birth to a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Little Women: LA star Terra Jole and her husband, Joe Gnoffo. The pair welcomed their third child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

They are now ready to share her with fans of the Lifetime series.

The newest baby to join the Little Women: LA family is named Magnolia August. She was born on March 11, weighing in at 5 lbs., 12 oz. and is 20 inches long.

Terra, Joe, and their newborn girl are all safely at home now and are spending time doing a bit of bonding.

Terra’s rep shared a message from the family with Monsters & Critics that said:

“We are tucked away safely at home and waiting for all of this to pass so we can finally introduce our friends and family to our Magnolia. While we understand these are uncertain times, we are overjoyed to be here, a family of five!”

Does baby Magnolia have Dwarfism?

It has been revealed that Magnolia August has achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism that causes short limbs. She has not been tested yet for Pseudoachondroplasia, which is rarer.

Magnolia will have more testing done at a later time when it’s safe to be out in public again.

Terra has achondroplasia, while Joe has pseudoachondroplasia. It has been revealed that their daughter Penelope takes after mom and also has achondroplasia.

However, Greyson takes after his dad and has pseudoachondroplasia, the family learned back in 2018.

Terra Jole’s baby announcement

Terra Jole revealed her pregnancy news in November 2019, letting fans know that she and Joe were expecting baby number three.

At the time, the Little Women: LA star shared her relief that she could finally stop hiding her baby bump and enjoy this pregnancy.

And now that Terra and Joe have shared their exciting baby news, they can enjoy showing off their beautiful baby girl.

Sad news for Terra’s co-star Christy McGinity

Terra Jole’s birth announcement comes right on the heels of terrible news about her Little Women: LA co-star Christy McGinity’s new baby girl.

She and Christy were pregnant at the same time, though Christy gave birth seven weeks early to a girl named Violet Eva. Sadly, baby Violet passed away at just two weeks old on March 20.

She is Christy’s third child and her boyfriend Gonzo Carazo’s first.

Little Women: LA is currently on hiatus.