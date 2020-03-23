Little Women LA tragedy: Christy McGinity and Gonzo Carazo’s newborn daughter Violet has died

Christy McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Carazo, have just shared the worst news that a parent can share. Sadly, their newborn daughter has died just two weeks after her birth.

Little Women: LA viewers learned of Christy’s pregnancy just over six months ago after she announced the exciting news to fans just months after revealing that she even had a new boyfriend and a new outlook on life.

The big reveal came via Instagram, where Christy wrote, “I’m so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait. Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020.”

Now, Christy and Gonzo are mourning their loss after their baby girl arrived seven weeks early.

The birth announcement

On March 10, Christy and Gonzo announced the birth of their baby girl. She was born seven weeks early but despite her premature arrival, Christy and her boyfriend were excited about the birth of their baby and quickly shared the news.

Arriving after just 33 weeks gestation, Violet Eva Carazo was born on March 6. The preemie weighed in at just 3-lbs-15-oz and was 15 inches long.

Then, one week later, Christy shared a video of Gonzo signing the birth certificate. He seemed upbeat and excited to be a dad.

Christy McGinity and Gonzo Carazo’s overwhelming loss

After a week of silence from the Little Women: LA star, we have learned that Christy and Gonzo’s baby sadly did not make it.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels,” Christy and Gonzo told Monsters & Critics in a statement. “We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

It’s not clear yet what happened to baby Violet though we do know that Christy’s pregnancy was not easy. In February, the Lifetime network star asked her fans for prayers as she was experiencing contractions and was worried that her baby girl would come even earlier than she did.

Christy McGinity has two children, Autumn and Trenton, from a previous relationship. Violet Eva is Gonzo Carazo’s first child.

Our thoughts are with this couple in their time of mourning.

Little Women: LA is expected to return later in 2020 to Lifetime.