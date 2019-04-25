Little Women LA exclusive: Christy Gibel talks weight loss, health and new lingerie line

Continuing our series of Little Women: LA exclusives, Christy Gibel answered a couple of questions for Monsters & Critics and we’re happy to report that she is looking fabulous. In this clip, it’s very clear that Christy is getting happier and healthier than she’s ever been before.

We asked Christy Gibel about her recent weight loss and she was more than happy to give an update. It turns out that the Little Women: LA star has lost at least 40 pounds since having gastric sleeve surgery. She also shared that she’s changed up her diet, eliminating sugary foods and junk and replacing it with great nutritious choices instead.

In addition to weight loss, Christy has been making more changes to her outward appearance as well as inside too. She revealed that she’s now qualified to get skin removal surgery and is very excited about getting a boob job. She also had work done on her teeth and has been getting help with her hair.

“It’s the new me,” she exclaims. “It’s the new Christy! It’s the way I feel inside.”

The changes to Christy’s appearance have been huge and she seems so much happier now too! In this Monsters & Critics exclusive, she even talks about how all of this progress has affected her mentally.

In addition to Christy’s new look and her new outlook on life, she’s also working on her own lingerie line. Called For Everybody, Christy explains that the line is all-inclusive, offering sizes from extra small to 4X-large, meaning that her new duds are literally for everybody!

Inspired by her own issues finding sexy lingerie that fit her, she decided to put together a line that would solve that problem for so many women.

We’re so excited for you, Christy! Check out the full Little Women: LA exclusive with Christy Gibel to hear her talk about her newfound happiness. It’s sure to make you smile.

Little Women: LA airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.