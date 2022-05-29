Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy released from hospital after suffering stroke

Ms. Juicy is home from the hospital and says she will continue to fight for her recovery. Pic credit: Lifetime

Fans of Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy can breathe a sigh of relief again. After weeks of being in ICU, the reality star has been released from the hospital.

The news of her hospitalization was shocking and left fans sending their thoughts and prayers that Ms. Juicy would make a full recovery.

After suffering from complications of a stroke, Ms. Juicy is now home again, and is thanking her fans for their support.

Ms. Juicy addresses her fans and thanks them for their support

After being released from the hospital, Ms. Juicy wanted to take the time to thank everyone who has supported her these last few weeks. She went to her Instagram and posted a video to personally address her fans.

She starts the video by letting fans know that while she is out of the hospital now, she is not fully recovered. She says she is still healing and is not 100% just yet, however she is home and is doing better.

She goes on to explain exactly what happened to her.

Ms. Juicy says on April 28th she suffered a stroke which entailed a brain bleed. She says the bleeding in her brain can have many side effects including memory loss.

Ms. Juicy says she also entered a rehabilitation clinic which has helped her to get better. She thanks all her fans for reaching out and sending their best wishes her way as this was a scary time for her. She says she was fighting her life while she was in the hospital but says, “God is not done with me yet” and will continue to fight through her recovery.

Ms. Juicy shares how having a stroke has affected her life

As she continued to share her story, Ms. Juicy stated multiple times that everyone who suffers a stroke is different and has different side effects. She says a big one for her has been her memory.

Ms. Juicy says while in the hospital and immediately after being released, her memory has not been the same. She says she couldn’t not remember basic things like how to drive, how to brush her teeth, and also struggled with eating and drinking. She says part of her recovery means she will have to relearn some of her normal daily tasks.

Ms. Juicy also addressed the GoFundMe that was created for her. She confirms that the fundraiser is legit and that she has approved it. She says being in the hospital means she has not been able to work and does not know when she will be able to return to work.

The money from the GoFundMe will go to help Ms. Juicy to cover her bills, mortgage, and living expenses until she is able to work again. She thanks fans for their donations and lets them know that the money will go to her care and recovery and is not a scam.

Ms. Juicy ends her video message by saying the stoke has only slowed her down but has not stopped her. She says she will continue to fight to make a full recovery and she will be back to work when the time is right. She asks her fans to continue praying for her and supporting her during this time.

Little Women: Atlanta is currently on hiatus.