Little People, Big World viewers weigh in on Amy and Chris visiting Matt and Caryn in Arizona

LPBW fans found it peculiar that Amy and Chris would vacation to visit with Caryn and Matt. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler invited his ex-wife Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek to join them for a trip to Arizona and Little People, Big World viewers weighed in.

Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. Since their split, Matt has been dating his longtime girlfriend and former Roloff Farms employee, Caryn Chandler. Amy has since remarried and is enjoying newlywed life with Chris Marek.

Amy Roloff, Chris Marek accept Matt Roloff’s offer to visit him and Caryn in Arizona for a week

On the last episode of LPBW, Amy and Chris revealed to their neighbors during dinner that Matt and Caryn invited them to Arizona to visit, and they had accepted the offer.

“We’ve got a trip coming up,” Chris said during dinner. “We don’t have the dates figured out yet, but we’re going to Arizona for a week to visit the other Roloff.”

When Amy and Chris’ neighbor Brandy confusingly asked questions, Chris explained that the offer was a wedding gift from Matt and Caryn. It still shocked their friend, however, who couldn’t believe Amy would agree to visit her ex-husband for a week. Chris played it off as an opportunity to see his “buddy” Matt’s other house.

In a video clip from the scene on TLC’s official Instagram, LPBW viewers commented, where they sounded off about the unlikely couples meeting up in The Copper State.

Little People, Big World viewers disagree with Amy and Chris bonding with Matt and Caryn

One LPBW viewer noted how Chris often speaks highly of Matt and their bond: “Idk. I think Chris has something for Matt. It’s just entirely too cringe watching how he talks about him.”

Another felt that Chris was taking advantage of his fame from LPBW and commented, “Chris is an opportunist all the way.”

The notion came across as “weird and inappropriate” to another critic who commented, “I think it’s weird and inappropriate to give them a wedding gift to visit them in Arizona! If [you’re] giving them plane tickets, it should be a destination they pick 🤥”

“I can understand being civil for the kids but Amy does not genuinely like hanging with them and Chris should quit pushing it,” voiced another disgruntled viewer. “You have other friends. Matt and Amy divorced for a reason and it was not a friendly split, Amy was quite bitter. Chris stop!”

Despite her reluctance, Amy has been a good sport and gone along with Matt and Chris’ ideas, which have included hanging out together as couples. Although Matt and Chris claim they simply have a lot in common and enjoy many of the same things, LPBW viewers have joked that the two share more chemistry than they do with Amy or Caryn.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.