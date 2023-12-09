Little People, Big World returns for Season 25 with ‘family surprises and continued tension’

Little People, Big World is back for another season!

The Roloff family has been sharing their lives with TLC viewers for nearly two decades.

Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — allowed TLC’s cameras into their personal space to document their lives to show audiences that little people live ordinary lives just like everyone else.

Although the cast has shrunken over the years — with Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob stepping away from reality television — Matt, Amy, their significant others Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek, along with Zach and his wife Tori, and their three kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, have continued to film for LPBW.

LPBW fans have wondered for months if another season was in the works.

The Roloff family has dropped several hints on social media, but now we can confirm that Season 25 is a go.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in February 2024

Variety reports Little People, Big World will return to TLC on Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c.

Season 25 of LPBW will showcase even more family surprises and “continued tension” among the Roloff family.

Viewers will watch Matt and Caryn plan their future together after Matt (finally) proposes to his longtime girlfriend.

Part of their plans include building their dream home on Roloff Farms, but strains among the family have Matt and Caryn second-guessing if their future will look the way they planned.

Amy and Chris are still settling into married life after tying the knot in August 2021. Although enjoying their life as husband and wife, Amy remains “unsettled by the family strife” surrounding her.

To help the family come back together, as well as a way to support a cause that’s close to her heart, Amy holds a fundraiser with the help of Chris, Matt, and Caryn.

However, unsurprisingly, stress takes center stage when two exes and their new significant others team up again.

Zach and Tori Roloff will appear in Season 25 despite rumors they would not

It looks as though Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor Chandler, was wrong — as Monsters and Critics reported, Connor told The Sun that Zach and Tori weren’t interested in continuing to film for LPBW.

Connor claimed that Zach and Tori “do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue, and they just want to do their own thing.”

But now that the cat is officially out of the bag, LPBW fans can rest assured that Zach and Tori, Matt, Amy, Caryn, and Chris will all return to their TV screens in February.

Per TLC’s logline, Zach and Tori enjoy life in Washington as they adjust to life with three children.

Although they’re settling in and appreciating their new home and larger family, Zach and Tori’s lives are thrown upside-down when Zach is rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on TLC.