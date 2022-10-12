Little People, Big World returning for Season 24: Here’s what we know

Tori and Zach will return for yet another season of Little People, Big World. Pic credit: Discovery+

Season 24 of Little People, Big World has been greenlit and will premiere next month!

LPBW viewers have been curious whether another season would be airing following Season 23.

Amy Roloff let it slip in July 2022 that she was filming for a new season during an Instagram Live video alongside her BFF Lisa.

Now, it’s been confirmed and LPBW viewers are in for a treat.

The trailer for Season 24 has been released and shows the Roloff family’s continued ups and downs as they navigate new chapters in their lives.

Since leaving Oregon behind for a new start in Washington, Tori and Zach Roloff are surprised when Tori’s water breaks ahead of schedule.

LPBW Season 24: Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third child, Amy and Chris Marek celebrate one year of marriage

Tori and Zach will welcome their third child, Josiah Luke, during Season 24, and a clip shows their stressful drive to the hospital where Tori undergoes a C-section. They’ll soon become outnumbered as parents and adjust to life as a newly-minted family of five after welcoming Josiah while parenting their son Jackson and their daughter Lilah.

Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek will celebrate their one-year anniversary and admit that, like any married couple, they have had their fair share of bumps along the way.

Roloff Farms remains a location of contention among the family, and with Tori and Zach moved out of state, they discuss whether they’ll still play a part in the farm’s popular pumpkin season.

Matt accuses Zach and Tori of “isolating themselves” from him and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Caryn calls the distance between herself and Matt and Zach and Tori “heartbreaking.”

Since listing the north side of the farm for sale, the future of Roloff Farms is in limbo, causing tension among the family, and stress for Matt when he struggles to secure a buyer.

Where is the direction of Roloff Farms headed?

Matt announces that he’s ready to go in a “completely new direction” with the farm now that Amy has moved off the north side and negotiations fell through between himself and Zach.

Still hoping to build his “dream home” on the farm and marry Caryn, Matt goes into overdrive mode so he and Caryn can enjoy their retirement years together on the farm.

The tension between Matt and Zach is still high and causing discord elsewhere – in fact, Zach admits that he and Tori haven’t invited Caryn to meet Josiah yet.

“Everyone’s met Josiah, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah. Like they still think they did nothing wrong,” Zach reveals.

Will the Roloffs be able to mend their relationships or is the family forever changed? Tune in next month to find out how it all unfolds.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.