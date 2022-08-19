Lisa Rinna hits back at RHOBH critics over how she grieved her mom’s death

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna takes to social media to defend her actions amidst viewers’ criticism. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna lost her mother, Lois, last year in November.

The soap opera actress recently took to social media to hit back at RHOBH critics.

Some viewers feel she is using her mom’s death as an excuse to act out.

In a recent episode, she yelled in a furious rage at co-star Sutton Stracke, “Get the f**k out of my house.”

She also lost her temper at Dorit Kemsley’s charity dinner party and again yelled at Sutton in front of guests. Later, Lisa blamed her behavior on grief.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are calling out Lisa and saying that grief is not an excuse for her vicious behavior.

Lisa Rinna hits back at RHOBH fans and defends her grieving process

Lisa took to social media to defend herself against fans criticizing her behavior. She posted a couple of pictures to her Instagram Story.

In the first one, Lisa made more excuses, “What are you all so mad about anyway? I called myself an a**hole in like my second season.” She added a laughing emoji.

Lisa also reminded viewers what her tag line was, writing, “I believe it was this – ‘I’m just an a**hole with iconic hair and big lips.'”

The second one had Lisa taking on the trolls again. “Say what you want Blah blah blah But you try grieving in PUBLIC. PUBLIC NOT PRIVATE IN PUBLIC. The end,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans accuse Lisa Rinna of using Lois’ death as an excuse

Throughout the years, fans have gotten to see some glimpses of the soap opera star’s relationship with her mom.

Lois was often featured on Lisa’s social media, dancing alongside her.

However, fans are doubling down and saying that Lisa is just using her mother’s death as an excuse to act the way she has always acted. They are also saying that her behavior is getting old.

One user wrote, “@lisarinna find another story line instead of using your Mom’s death. Many of us lose parents & we don’t mistreat others in our grief. U are disrespecting her memory. U were terrible to LVP. Now own your crap like you tell others. U are despicable.”

@lisarinna find another story line instead of using your Mom's death. Many of us lose parents & we don't mistreat others in our grief. U are disrespecting her memory. U were terrible to LVP🌹Now own your crap like you tell others. U are despicable. pic.twitter.com/VbxL8wLdc4 — 🌹MrsSwapna Baumann🌹 (@leonitis0812) August 18, 2022

A different Twitter user wrote, “Rinna didn’t have any self reflection. She went in on LVP. Now she want to cry and whine that grief made her be nasty? What’s her excuse for the other years. You’d think losing a parent would make you reflect and cherish moments not go after people.”

After the latest episode of the show, where Lisa went after Sutton again, fans are calling Andy Cohen to take her Diamond from her.

Lisa Rinna also recently attacked Kathy Hilton multiple times on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.