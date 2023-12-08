Lisa Rinna dragged after dissing Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s new gig

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna has been dragged after she dissed Ariana Madix’s new gig.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana has been on a roll since her life was blown up last spring thanks to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

Ariana has been cashing in like crazy and honestly has become reality TV’s “It Girl.”

Hot on the heels of her Dancing With the Stars run, Ariana revealed that she’s headed to Broadway.

The blonde beauty will play Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago.

“We’re Vander-pumped! @dancingwiththestars finalist @arianamadix joins the cast of Broadway’s longest-running musical on January 29 for 8 weeks only!” shared Ariana and the official Instagram page for Chicago.

The news had Lisa making it all about her as the RHOBH alum tries to stay relevant.

Lisa Rinna dragged after she disses Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s new gig

The Instagram page @commentsbybravo shared an IG post from @papiofpop revealing that Ariana was the fifth Bravolebrity to star in the musical Chicago.

NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss played Matron “Mama” Morton in the Broadway show, while Erika Jayne and Lisa each played Roxie Hart. Lisa popped up to reply to the @papiofpop post to throw some shade.

“I did it Before Bravo and before HW 2007 baby.” Lisa wrote.

This remark had the comments section coming for the former Days of our Lives star.

“Omg rinna. Sit down, ma’am,” said one user, while another replied, “She just had to make it about her AGAIN.”

One comment declared that the user’s sister said Lisa was not good at playing Roxie in the hit musical. A different one reminded Lisa it was over 15 years ago.

Others simply made fun of her reply and questioned if she was the oldest of the group.

Pic credit: @commentsbybravo/Instagram

More comments made it clear that Lisa’s response to Arina’s good news was nothing more than Lisa making everything about her.

“lol just like when Erika got that part and Rinna brought it up about 10,000 times per episode #rhobh We know…got,” said a comment.

Another asked if Lisa wanted a cookie, and a different one told her, “no one cares.” A reply made fun of Lisa’s haircut, while one said what everyone knew, which was that Lisa once again missed the point.

Pic credit: @commentsbybravo/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna didn’t earn any friends with her diss against queen Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules.

Along with heading to Broadway, Ariana returns to Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules this January with the fallout of Scandoval front and center.

Over with RHOBH, Season 13 has brought a different vibe without Lisa, including the return of Denise Richards, which had fans buzzing. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Denise was a hot mess, and fans called her out on it.

What do you think of Lisa’s response to Ariana playing Roxie Hart in Chicago?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 returns in January 2024.