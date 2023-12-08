Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole goes rogue, EJ targets Leo, Clyde schemes, and Sloan worries

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease lying and scheming are taken to a new level ahead of the holiday season.

It’s been all about the baby switch drama for the past couple of weeks, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) makes a move next week that puts a twist on this story Days fans never saw coming.

Aside from that, there’s a lot of relationship chaos, truth bombs, and a surprising hookup taking over Salem.

Plus, Clyde (James Read) ramps up his efforts to keep drugs flowing through Salem, which means Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) need to think on their feet.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening next week on Days of our Lives.

Nicole goes rogue and Sloan fears the truth will come out

This week, Leo (Greg Rikaart) learned Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) stole Nicole and EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) baby boy.

Leo tries to tip EJ and Nicole off but fails miserably, putting him in EJ’s crosshairs even more. Unfortunately for Leo, EJ is convinced Leo is trying to exploit their tragic loss and wants him to pay.

Later, Sloan gets a visit from Leo, who’s ready to blab everything unless she meets his demands about Dimitri (Peter Porte). Leo isn’t Sloan’s only problem. After the voicemail about the adoption falling through, she has to cover with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

All of this leads to a shocking end-of-the-week moment where Sloan turns her back on baby Jude to take a phone call from Leo at the park. This, of course, happens just as Nicole walks by, and all signs point to Nicole snatching the baby.

The Clyde and Everett factors

Meanwhile, Ava forces Harris (Steve Burton) to leave the Bistro opening to keep him from learning about her secret business with Clyde. Speaking of Clyde, he makes it clear to Stefan that the Bistro is playing a more significant role in his drug plan.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) leans on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) after her break-up with Chad (Billy Flynn). She also bonds with Jada (Elia Cantu) by doing a little day drinking.

The two ladies bond over relationships and, in true soap opera fashion, learn they have a mutual ex, Everett (Blake Berris). Before that can happen, though, they go their separate ways, and somehow, Stephanie ends up in bed with Harris.

Speaking of Everett, he and Chad call a cease-fire for now, but is it too little too late for Chad to make it right with Stephanie?

More Salem chaos

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) nearly busts Theresa (Emily O’Brien) for getting rid of the hoody she wore when kidnapping baby Victoria. Instead, they fight over sending Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) back to boarding school.

Luckily for Theresa, she’s making inroads with Alex as they bond over how they were raised. Tate, for his part, keeps falling prey to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and her scheme to split up Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Melinda (Tina Huang) fight, while Kate (Lauren Koslow) pays Abe (James Reynolds).

John (Drake Hogestyn) surprises Marlena (Deidre Hall), while Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jada bond over the anniversary of Marcus’ (Richard Biggs) death.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week on the hit Peacock daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.