Lisa Hamme tells ex-husband Sojaboy ‘leave me alone’ after he said she looks ‘99 years old’

Things are getting heated between Lisa Hamme and her ex-husband, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, after he threw major shade at her appearance in a recent post.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars hit back and posted a screenshot of her ex’s shady comment where he claimed she looked “99 years old.”

In the post, Lisa urged Sojaboy to leave her alone, but that post backfired due to Lisa’s behavior online.

People quickly called her out for constantly posting memes and subliminal messages about Sojaboy, so they showed no remorse when he retaliated.

Lisa and the Nigerian rapper are among the most memorable couples on the show due to their drastic age difference. The Pennsylvania native was 52 years old, and Sojaboy was 30.

It was obvious to viewers that the couple was not a good match, but they carried on the charade and got married on the show. No one was shocked to find out that the oddly-matched pair eventually got divorced.

However, let’s just say they didn’t end things amicably, and Lisa has been throwing shade at her ex every chance she gets.

Lisa Hamme urges Sojaboy to ‘please leave me alone’

Sojaboy made a rude comment about his ex-wife in an Instagram Story, and Lisa took a screenshot of the post

He shared a photo of Lisa and wrote, “Someone send me this and said that is LISA. I think this woman need prayer. Is she sick or something???”

“Bcus this one look 99 years old woman or is it my eyes,” said Sojaboy to his followers.

Meanwhile, Lisa was not amused by the comment, and she responded and noted that she’s happy and healthy after losing weight.

“I am minding my business and yet he … will not stop harassing me,” said Lisa. “Please tell him to stop, it’s been over 3 yrs.”

She shared their exchange on Instagram along with another message, “#notyourbabygirl #leavemealone #babygirllisa PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE!”

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Lisa Hamme

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance viewers clapped back at Lisa for her hypocrisy after she shared the post.

“Girl, what?? You’re nonstop posting and subbing about him. Lol leave me alone. You’re too funny.😂😂,” said one commenter.

“Lady stop it, don’t act like you don’t have a different account or a burner phone stalking him 🙄,” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “Girl you do the same! 😂 you were hard posting about him & Kim.”

Someone else noted, “You literally posted every meme you could find about him 😂.”

