Lisa Barlow reveals which RHOSLC husband gave her the title Mormon 2.0

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow described herself during the season premiere as “Mormon 2.0.”

Lisa explained that she does not abide by all of the traditional and strict Mormon rules.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lisa revealed that she got the nickname from Meredith Marks’ husband Seth Marks.

She was asked to explain how alcohol fits into her lifestyle even though it’s forbidden in the Mormon religion.

Lisa responded, “Well, I guess that’s why we call it 2.0! Seth Marks is actually the one that gave me the title of Mormon 2.0, and I like it. It just means that I’m not orthodox.”

During an episode of The Daily Dish podcast, Lisa explained the story behind the title and said Seth gave her the name six years ago after he asked her several questions about Mormonism while at dinner. She said she’s used the term to describe herself ever since.

Vida Tequila

It’s a good thing Lisa doesn’t follow Mormon guidelines because she and her husband John Barlow own their own brand of alcohol called Vida Tequila.

Fans speculated whether Lisa drank her own alcohol based on her “Mormon 2.0” designation. Lisa and John often pose on social media with bottles of their product.

They created the brand in 2007 after they spent some time in Mexico and were inspired by the culture.

The top-shelf liquor was crafted in Arandas, Mexico from one hundred percent blue agave. The brand features three types of distilled and aged tequila, including Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo.

Lisa deemed the “Sundance Queen”

In addition to being described as “Mormon 2.0,” Lisa was also deemed as the “Sundance Queen” due to her involvement with Sundance. The name caught the attention of one “Bravolebrity” who didn’t take too kindly to hearing Lisa’s title.

Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules made it known in a video that she had gone to several Sundance parties and never heard of Lisa.

Katie said, “I’m from Park City, where the Sundance Film Festival takes place, and that may not make a lot of a difference but still, I’ve been to a lot of parties there [and I’ve] never heard this woman’s name. There are people’s names who I know to use and she’s definitely not one of them. Just saying.”

Lisa addressed Katie’s comment and said, “You know for me, I think you’re gonna see what I do at Sundance, and I love what I do at Sundance.”

She also clarified that she has never called herself the “Sundance queen” and that some people call her that because she goes out of her way to help them.

Whether you refer to her as the “Sundance queen” or “Mormon 2.0,” Lisa is becoming a popular topic of conversation amongst RHOSLC fans and critics alike.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.