Lisa Barlow goes on a fabulous European vacation with family

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow takes a vacation with her family.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow took her kids and hubby on vacation abroad and shared footage of the trip.



The Vida Tequila founder made it a family affair and added fashion and photos into the mix.



Lisa took to her Instagram to share photos with her family, including her sons, Jack and Henry, and her husband, John.

The family hit Cannes, France, and San Tropez, around the same time Gizelle Bryant took her daughters to the South of France.

Next, the foursome went to Monaco, where Lisa shared photos of her family amongst the Mediterranean architecture.

Lisa posed with her oldest son Jack, who resembled her husband, John, and is now towering over her.

Lisa Barlow goes to Monaco with her family

Lisa turned the streets of Monaco into her own personal photo shoot, as she and her family posed amid historic buildings and beautiful balconies.

Lisa looked fabulous in the hotel lobby with white pants, a Celine crop top, and iridescent stilettos.

She wrote in the caption, “We were like …. we should go to Monaco. #traveling.”

Lisa’s former rival and alleged Season 3 friend, Whitney Rose, showed love on the picture.

She wrote, “Looks dreamy! I am glad you all got one more vacation in!”

Lisa responded positively to the comment, with heart emojis.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 news

Season 3 of RHOSLC promises to be full of drama because of Jen Shah’s federal case.

During Season 2, cameras recorded, while the FBI swarmed a van in the Beauty Lab parking lot in search of Jen Shah, who had just left in a pickup truck after receiving a mysterious call about Coach Shah.

Jen was ultimately arrested with her “first assistant,” who the feds alleged was Jen’s business partner in scams defrauding the elderly.

Jen maintained her innocence throughout filming, including during the Season 2 reunion. However, as Jen’s trial was set to begin last month in Manhattan, she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Of course, cameras were rolling and should show what transpired. Another interesting part of Season 3 should be the shifting dynamics. Heather returned to her friendship with Jen, and the two, along with Meredith Marks, appear thick as thieves.

Meanwhile, it appears Whitney has gone Team Lisa, in an interesting turn of events.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 finished filming and the trailer is expected to drop any day.