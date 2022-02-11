Lindsey Georgoulis calls Alyssa Ellman ‘faker than her lips’

Lindsey Georgoulis fires shots at Alyssa Ellman’s apperance and personality. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Lindsey Georgoulis has built up a reputation of throwing shade at costar Alyssa Ellman on Afterparty, and the recent after-show episode was no exception.

Sitting with Chris Collette and host Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lindsey aired out her issues with Alyssa Ellman and did not mince words as she fired shots.

Lindsey Georgoulis throws shade at Alyssa’s lips

It’s well known by now that Lindsey and Alyssa aren’t the fondest of one another. Alyssa reportedly blocked Lindsey on social media and Lindsey has mocked Alyssa several times for yelling about being a “good person.”

During a couple’s dinner on the honeymoon, Alyssa got snippy with Lindsey and it took everything in Lindsey not to snap back.

While Lindsey held her tongue at the couple’s dinner, she was far more candid on Afterparty.

Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam praised Lindsey for not being confrontational with Alyssa and then asked Lindsey what she really wanted to say to Alyssa at that moment.

Lindsey shared what was on her mind during the dinner, stating, “I wanted to say ‘Girl, get the f**k out of here.’” Lindsey also wanted to tell Alyssa, “Obviously you just wanted to be on TV, get out of here.”

Lindsey expressed, “I think generally all of us kind of rallied around Chris in that moment and the fact that he was being so genuine and pouring his heart out there to a woman who didn’t give a care about anybody except herself and her appearances and opinions.”

The shade didn’t stop there as Lindsey then added, “I think she’s faker than her lips” aiming to suggest that Alyssa allegedly got obvious work done on her lips.

Lindsey Georgoulis refers to Alyssa Ellman as a ‘brat’

Lindsey commended Chris for how he handled himself as she declared that Alyssa didn’t deserve the compassion that Chris showed her.

Lindsey shared, “I really want to commend Chris. I feel like you handled yourself with a lot of dignity and grace and honestly, you gave Alyssa a lot of compassion that she didn’t deserve for the way that she treated you.”

Married at First Sight viewers have felt for Chris after being matched with someone difficult and uncompromising. Lindsey attempted to encourage Chris that there’s someone out there that would be happy to be married to him as she suggested viewers are finding Alyssa’s behavior bratty.

Lindsey stated, “I know there’s somebody out there watching this going, ‘That brat. I’ll take him’”

As Married at First Sight Season 14 marches on, time will tell if Lindsey and Alyssa continue to fire shots at one another.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.