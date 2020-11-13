LIFTiD on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this neurostimulation device special and where to buy one

Tonight on Shark Tank, new entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to the Sharks. One of them is Theodore H. Schwartz with LIFTiD.

Theodore is the founder and creator of LIFTiD. It is a neurostimulation device that people can use to help them focus more.

It trains the brain to improve productivity and even memory. Theodore is a doctor who graduated from Harvard University and specializes in working with the brain.

He noticed that a lot of people use caffeine, sugar, or other drugs and stimulants in order to focus and increase productivity.

The LIFTiD helps increase focus without caffeine

Schwartz knew that by using the brain in the right way, there would be no need for such stimulants.

The LIFTiD uses mild electrical stimulation called Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) to boost brainpower.

Basically, it applies a small electric current to certain areas of the brain at regular times. He recommends using the LIFTid for about twenty minutes at a time.

It increases blood flow and oxygenation to the brain and activates neurons. It has been proven to be safe and effective in studies. In fact, it has been supported by over 4,000 studies.

Theodore also explains that it can increase your productivity when you’re not using it if you use it regularly.

It also boasts no long-term damage or side effects.

It is worn like a small headband on the forehead and is recommended only for adults 18 years and older.

The LIFTiD costs $149 for the device and accessories

It is also recommended that you use LIFTiD when trying to concentrate, like at work while studying, or learning a new skill. It can help you focus more without distractions.

You can purchase the LIFTiD on its website for $149. You will get the headband, a USB charging cord, a storage case, and everything else you need to make it work.

It also comes with a user manual to ensure you are using it properly. You can learn more and purchase the LIFTiD here.

We will find out if the Sharks like this unique idea tonight!

LIFTiD has already won an award. It was the winner of the 2019 Gadget Flow’s Best Product Award.

What do you think of this interesting product designed to help focus and productivity?

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.