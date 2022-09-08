Life After Lockup exclusive: Chazz and Branwin consummate their marriage

Chazz Harbison is excited to finally consummate his marriage to Branwin Jones. Pic credit: WEtv

Chazz and Branwin have had a rocky relationship since her release.

While Chazz has been eager to start their lives together, recent episodes have shown Branwin has been hesitant to fully commit to her man.

And although the two are a married couple, they have yet to consummate their marriage. Branwin claimed she had anxiety over being intimate again after being in prison for so long which has kept Chazz waiting.

However, all of that is about to change. In this exclusive clip, Branwin decides she’s ready to sleep with her husband and make their marriage official.

After the deed was done, Chazz appears to be more in love with Branwin than ever before. Branwin, on the other hand, seems to have other plans.

Soon after their special night, Branwin gets a mysterious phone call that she tries to hide from Chazz.

A man is on the other end of the call and wants to see Branwin as soon as possible.

Could Branwin be keeping a secret from Chazz that could put their relationship in jeopardy?

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv