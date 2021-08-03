Lexi from Below Deck Med reveals advice Captain Sandy Yawn gave that helped her apologize to crew

Lexi has opened up about the aftermath of her drunken rage against her crew members. Pic credit: Bravo

Lexi from Below Deck Mediterranean has revealed what Captain Sandy Yawn helped her apologize to the crew after her drunken antics.

Season 6 of the Bravo show has been one wild ride, and one reason is because of Lexi Wilson. The second stew’s attitude has been anything but good.

Lexi showed her evil side in a recent episode where she crossed a line by verbally and physically attacking other crew members. The drunken night off was one for the books, that’s for sure.

As the fallout of the evening continues to play out on the Below Deck Med, Lexi has opened up about the night, what she remembers, and her apology to her coworkers.

Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Med shares it was Captain Sandy who helped her apologize

The next day, after her drunken anger-filled rampage, Lexi was unsure how to move forward from the night’s events, but not for the reasons viewers might think.

“I couldn’t really remember, to be honest, a lot of things,” she stated in an interview with Bravo Insider.

Viewers watched as Lexi let Captain Sandy in on what the second stew called a little spat she had with the crew. The captain told her to simply give a general apology to the crew and stick to the truth as Lexi knew it. Those words hit home with Lexi.

“I think it was good advice. Even if you don’t know what’s going on, take ownership and just own it and apologize. And then give people breathing room to accept the apology,” Lexi expressed.

Lexi wanted Below Deck Med crew apology to be authentic

Although Lexi knew she needed to apologize to bosun Malia White, chief stew Katie Flood, Lloyd Spencer, David Pascoe, Courtney Veale, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Lexi also wanted to be authentic.

“I want to be authentic. I don’t want to give, like, a BS apology. You know when people are in the wrong, and they give that fake apology? I don’t want to do that. So I was just like, I need to process what happened, you know, figure out what happened first. And then make a proper apology, not a fake one. And so that’s where I was at,” she stated.

Fans know Captain Sandy called a meeting where the crew filled Lexi in on the night’s events. Lexi explained she would talk to Malia in a separate conversation and gave a very generic apology to everyone but Zee.

The crew didn’t ultimately feel like Lexi actually apologized but, for the sake of the charter season, agreed to move forward. It’s still quite an intense environment.

Lexi Wilson has admitted she wanted to be authentic when apologizing to her fellow crew members on Below Deck Med, thanks to Captain Sandy Yawn’s advice.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.