Leslie Golden on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Leslie Golden on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Leslie Golden is one of five new girls showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Leslie will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Leslie Golden on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Leslie Golden.

Leslie is a 24-year-old model from Red Water, Texas.

She also has a subscription website for her fans to see “private never-before-seen and behind-the-scenes content.

According to Leslie, subscribers can follow along to watch her “travel the world, showcase behind-the-scene content and all my super-exclusive vlogs all for you.”

She also promises that subscribers can speak to her personally about her modeling work and social media. From the look of it, some of the exclusive content might be NSFW.

She has 823,700 fans on TikTok with 8.7 million likes.

How can you follow Leslie Golden on Instagram?

You can follow Leslie Golden on Instagram at @lesliehannahbelle.

She has a friend managing her Instagram account while she is at Love Island USA.

They posted, “I’m sure you’ve noticed Leslie has been MIA and finally we can announce why… Leslie will be joining the @loveislandusa villa!!!”

Most of her other photos and videos are all of her modeling career.

Leslie has over 467,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the guys on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Leslie find love with on Love Island USA?

Leslie will head into Casa Amor with two men looking for love in Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. There are also plenty of lovely men to tempt, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Will Moncada.

So, who will Leslie hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Leslie ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.