Lea Cayanan asks for ‘grace’ after The Bachelor confuses Asian-American cast members

Season 28 of The Bachelor is just getting started, and there’s already controversy brewing.

It all started on The Bachelor’s Instagram page when they shared a collection of photos featuring Joey Graziadei kissing cast members.

The problem is that they shared a photo of Joey kissing Jenn Tran and labeled it as Joey kissing Lea Cayanan instead.

It caused quite a commotion in the comments section as The Bachelor fans sounded off about the mix-up.

The mistake has since been fixed, but that doesn’t erase the fact that Asian-American representation has been something lacking in Bachelor Nation.

It was also a great opportunity for Lea to speak out about that underrepresentation and the big blunder that should have never happened.

Lea Cayanan spoke out about getting tagged instead of Jenn Tran

After the Instagram page mishap, Lea took to TikTok to speak about what happened.

“I do think it’s important to extend grace,” Lea began. “Honest mistakes do happen, and at the end of the day, we’re all human. But I think this is part of a much larger conversation to be had that I would like to give my voice to.”

"I don't think we should get caught up on the superficial technicalities, but we can definitely do better. This show has been one of the most life changing but challenging experiences for me, but the messages that make it all worth it are when i hear how yall are proud to see an Asian-American, a Filipina, a Hawai'i girl take up SPACE!! 💗 It's a reminder that "she's like me, I could belong there or do cool things too". We shouldn't be a DEI quota- little side characters to be quickly forgotten or not cared for. Representation matters, calling us by our correct names matter, learning who we are matters 🤍anyways thanks for coming to my TED talk .. be kind today!!"

Lea continued, “Until we have a world stage and a media platform that is representative of the world we come from and the communities that make it up, I think we will always have a ways to go. Representation is everything to me.”

Jenn Tran is winning over The Bachelor viewers

Last week, Jenn Tran was picked for a one-on-one date with Joey, and they went surfing.

That had Bachelor viewers up in arms because, again. It seemed that production was sending them out on a date that wasn’t appropriate for the girl.

The first week, they sent Daisy Kent on a helicopter ride and to a music festival, even though she is hearing impaired. This week, Joey and Jenn went surfing despite production knowing she is afraid of the ocean. That didn’t stop Jenn from having a good time, and it seems she conquered her fear while spending the day with Joey.

It also earned her a place in The Bachelor fans’ hearts because they couldn’t stop gushing about her on social media during the episode.

It seems many viewers think that Joey and Jenn make a perfect couple and certainly want to see more of them together.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC with a special Tuesday episode airing next week at 8/7c.