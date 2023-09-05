Lauren Manzo unrecognizable after massive weight loss: ‘I don’t even know that girl on the left’

If you’re a long-time fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you’ll remember Caroline Manzo’s daughter, Lauren Manzo, who has now gone through a massive transformation.

She recently posted a before and after photo, and honestly, it’s hard to believe that it’s the same person.

People have been commenting on Lauren’s skinny, new figure, and she got honest about what she did to transform her body.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Manzo family on TV, but during her stint on the Bravo series and the spinoff Manzo’d with Children, Lauren expressed insecurities about her weight.

At the time, she had tried several diets over the years, and Lauren grew frustrated with each failed attempt.

However, the 35-year-old finally found something that worked for her, and she couldn’t be happier with where she is today.

Lauren Manzo shows off dramatic weight loss with unrecognizable photo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum posted a side-by-side photo of her dramatic weight loss transformation.

The image on the left showed Lauren at a larger size, and the one on the right showed her current weight.

Lauren touched a little bit on what she’s done to lose weight over the years and promised to share more details after being bombarded with questions.

“I’ve had a ton of DM’s asking me about my weight loss experience,” she wrote in the caption. “From surgery, functional medicine (which changed my life) giving up gluten & dairy 😭 I still miss it but it’s been worth it! And of course, my experience with Mounjaro to lose my last 30lbs.”

Lauren also told her curious followers that she would do a video detailing everything once her six-year-old daughter returns to school and she has more time.

“Thank you all for your kind words and support,” the former Bravo personality continued. “I’m feel amazing and happy to feel like ‘Me’ again. I don’t even know that girl on the left & i’m proud of how far I’ve come!”

RHONJ star Lauren Manzo said she is physically and mentally healthy

This is not the first comparison photo that Lauren has posted since she started her weight loss journey. Earlier this year, she posted another photo on Instagram and showed off her 50-pound weight loss.

“I got my lap band removed a few months before the 1st photo,” she noted, adding that after the photo on the left, she decided to get mentally and physically healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Manzo (@laurenmanzo) “I started to go to therapy, working out, started to see a functional medicine doctor… have been gluten and dairy free for over a year,” said Lauren.

That reveal was shared in February, and Lauren has lost even more weight since then. These days, she doesn’t just look amazing, but she feels good as well, and that’s what counts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.