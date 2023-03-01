RHONJ alum Lauren Manzo shows off 50-lb weight loss

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Lauren Manzo says she is “proud of how far I’ve come” while showing off her recent slim-down.

This week, Lauren opened up about her weight loss journey in an Instagram post, sharing before and after photos of her striking transformation.

The share featured side-by-side photos of Lauren and her daughter Markie taken three years apart—the first in 2020 and the second earlier this year.

In the caption, Lauren – the oldest daughter of RHONJ OG Caroline Manzo – shared more details of her three-year weight loss journey, writing: “It’s no secret I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life.”

In September of 2011, Lauren underwent lap band surgery, whereby a silicone band is placed around the stomach, physically reducing the amount of food a person can consume.

But in her February 26 Instagram post, Lauren revealed that she had gotten the lap band removed a few months before the first photo.

“I decided I needed to get healthy not just physically but mentally as well,” the Bravo alum wrote.

Inside Lauren Manzo’s 50-lb weight loss journey

Lauren explained that she had taken a more holistic approach to her mental and physical health.

“I started to go to therapy, working out, started to see a functional medicine doctor,” the Bravo alum wrote in part of the caption on her IG post.

After finding out “what was going on” in her body, Lauren continued, she was able to “naturally [heal] everything from the root of the problem instead of masking it with prescription medication.”

As well as addressing her mental health, the former reality star opened up about how changes to her diet have positively impacted her life.

Lauren revealed that she has been gluten and dairy free for more than a year now, adding, “If you told me that a year ago I wouldn’t believe I could ever give those 2 things up.”

She went on to admit that cutting out gluten and dairy has changed her life significantly.

Who is RHONJ alum Lauren Manzo?

Lauren was first introduced to Bravo fans back in 2009 as the then-21-year-old daughter of RHONJ cast member Caroline Manzo.

Lauren also appeared on a family spin-off, Manzo’d With Children, which aired from 2014 to 2016.

Although the family has stayed out of the spotlight in more recent years, they continue to show support for one another on social media.

In the comments section of Lauren’s Instagram post, Caroline dropped three red heart emojis, along with some clapping hands.

The family support surely means a lot to Lauren, who, in her IG caption, thanked her “supportive family & friends” for keeping gluten-free treats in their pantries.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.﻿