Lauren Luyendyk and her mini-me are pretty pink princesses in Valentine’s Day sets

There’s one thing Lauren Luyendyk and her 3-year-old daughter have surely nailed, and it involves knowing how to look absolutely adorable in matching outfits.

Lauren, who stole Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart during his season of The Bachelor, currently shares three children with the former leading man: Alessi, 3, and 1-year-old twins, Lux and Senna.

Although Lauren surely hasn’t been shy in matching her mini-me since Alessi was born, she recently shared a photo of them wearing the same Valentine’s Day-themed outfits.

While Alessi may already look like a spitting image of her mom with her long, blonde hair, the identical outfits made them look even more alike.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the former Bachelor contestant picked her daughter up and hugged her tight to show off their bright pink looks.

The matching sets, made by the brand Beach Riot, featured a hot pink and red argyle design with tiny heart details printed throughout.

Both Lauren and Alessi had on a pair of the brand’s full-length leggings and accompanying tank tops. As far as Lauren’s outfit goes, the leggings currently retail for $108 on the Victoria’s Secret website, while the matching top sells for $98.

“Matching @beachriot w/ my biggest lil bestie,” Lauren wrote in the post.

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

While it’s no surprise to see Lauren and Alessi in matching outfits, the mom of three has expanded her love of cohesive looks since the twins were born.

Over the holidays, the family even shared a photo of all five of them in matching plaid while sitting in front of their Christmas tree.

Lauren definitely has a knack for fashion, and thanks to some of her latest clothing partnerships, she is able to take her style game even further.

The Bachelor’s Lauren Luyendyk partners with Abercrombie & Fitch

Recently, The Bachelor alum teamed up with popular clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch to show off a dazzling side to her style.

In another holiday post, Lauren was seen rocking a sparkly, grey cardigan that featured one tasteful fasten in the center — leaving most of her midsection bare.

She matched the holiday sweater with a pair of wide-legged leather pants and some strappy black heels to complete the look.

In a partnership with the American lifestyle retailer, Lauren took to her caption to thank Abercrombie for supplying her with her holiday outfits.

“Sparkle szn🪩 #abercrombiepartner,” Lauren wrote. “Decked out in @abercrombie – they made it so easy to dress up this year! shop the party collection on my ltk https://liketk.it/3XK3Z #abercrombiestyle #ad.”

Lauren was seen wearing the brand’s Lurex Sparkle Slim Cardigan, which normally retails on their site for $60.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.