Lauren Burnham talks possible adoption after Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s vasectomy

Arie and Lauren have a plan in place in case they want more kids later. Pic credit: ABC

Lauren Burnham has been opening up a lot lately about life with kids. She and Arie recently shared about their decision for him to have a vasectomy after recently welcoming twins.

But if The Bachelor fan-favorite couple ends up wanting more kids later, they do have a plan in place, and it doesn’t involve a vasectomy reversal.

Here’s what Lauren told her Bachelor Nation fans recently when she answered quite a few questions in an Instagram Q&A session.

Lauren Burnham talks about adoption as an option for having more kids

During a typical Q & A on Instagram, Lauren spilled that a vasectomy doesn’t stop them from talking about possible future options.

Lauren is often open with her fans on social media and gives insight into what her life as a young mother has been like in the past few years.

The couple went on the Almost Famous podcast to talk about how three kids are great, especially with the balance of having a boy and two girls. They also discussed vasectomies and ending having more biological children.

This Bachelor alum couple has agreed that if they ever want to have more kids, adoption would be the way to approach that (how adorable!).

After a miscarriage in 2020, it is understandable that Lauren would opt for adopting. Now, her twin rainbow babies were a miracle after the loss Lauren and Arie faced, and who knows, maybe there are more miracles in the works for this couple.

Fans love Lauren’s ‘let’s chat’ moments, especially when they leave open-ended possibilities, like possible adoption for this couple.

Lauran Burnham hasn’t had an easy go as a young mom

Lauren opened up earlier this week about her struggles with postpartum depression. Postpartum depression can be a common struggle for moms worldwide, and it has only recently started to be talked about openly on social media — thanks Lauren for putting a face to postpartum.

In another response to the insightful Q&A, Lauren wrote, “this time around has been pretty difficult if i’m being honest. i’ve experienced some ppd & i’ve had a hard time figuring out how to divide my time & energy. I’m starting to feel a lot better though!”

Although Lauren’s journey has been difficult, it is wonderful to see her open up about adding more love to her little family. Is adoption really an option for this young couple? Only time will tell.

