Lauren Burnham says vasectomy decision was mutual but ‘Arie was most decisive’

Lauren (Burnham) Luyendyk and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., have been in the news quite a bit the past couple of years.

About seven months ago they welcomed twins into the world, a girl named Senna and a boy named Lux. Big sis, Alessi, welcomed them home as a big two-year-old.

Lauren and Arie have their hands full every day, with three kids ages two and under. It’s no wonder they are talking about a vasectomy right now.

This time, the couple has been talking about the fact that they are finished having biological children. It has been said that they are both possibly open to adoption in the future, however.

Was it Arie or Lauren’s choice to have a vasectomy?

When asked the following question on Instagram, “Did u both decide u didn’t want any more kids? Or was it mainly you that said “Done”?”

Arie and Lauren were both in the photo with their masks on, but Lauren decidedly answered the viewer as she retorted, “it was a joint decision, but i will say that arie was most decisive about this.”

In fact, fans had heard Arie talk about a vasectomy way back in September and October, just months after the twins were born, so he has obviously been thinking about this for a while now.

Back in September, Arie was asked about having more kids and he responded with, “no, no more babies.”

Lauren had then asked the question, “Vasectomy time?”

Arie had laughed and then Lauren exclaimed, “You heard it here first!”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is done having children

In October, Arie was asked about having more kids yet again.

On the Almost Famous podcast, Arie declared, “This is it. I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in my life. I want to be, like, an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

If Arie has said he’s done, and Lauren seconded that by saying, “Arie was most decisive,” then they have to be done, right?

Fans of the couple can stay tuned to see if his decision to stop having kids is final or if he changes his mind down the road.

