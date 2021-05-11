Lauren Burnham shows off growing baby bump at a lavish birthday party for daughter Alessi

Lauren Burnham showed off her growing baby bump at a birthday party for daughter Alessi. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Burnham showed off her growing baby bump at a lavish birthday party for daughter Alessi. The wife of Arie Luyendyk Jr. created a wonderland of pink and white for the couple’s daughter, who turned 2, at their home.

The former Bachelor star shared a slideshow of 10 images where each angle of the fantasy party was captured for posterity.

The snaps featured Lauren, Arie, Alessi and their friends and family in the couple’s backyard area at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lauren looked lovely in a blue strapless dress with white flowers with gold flip-flops on her feet. Her hair was fashioned into loose mermaid waves that fell down over her shoulders.

Lauren’s baby bump was on full display in the snaps. She is due in July of this year with twins.

Lauren wanted to make Alessi’s birthday party special

Lauren wanted to make Alessi’s last birthday as an only child very special. She and Arie created a wonderland that was perfect for their little girl.

The concept was butterfly princess. The area was decorated with balloons which had butterfly accents.

Alessi posed atop a white pony in front of a large setup of letters which spelled out “HBD Alessi.”

The little girl wore a pink and purple tulle dress with large, pink butterfly wings attached to her back. On her feet she had white sandals.

Her cake was two tiers and was covered with white icing. Airbrushed accents of pink and icing roses were decorated with white butterflies.

A table overflowed with food and treats for the birthday girl and her guests.

Fans were in love with the overall concept

Fans of the couple were in love with the overall concept of the party.

“Okay you have to throw my next bday party, aesthetic 100/10. HAPPY BDAY ALESSI,” wrote one Katie Brueckner.

Jenna Kutcher said she was “obsessed” with the party. “Happy early birthday Alessi!!”

A third fan wrote, “HBD to my spicy little meatball.”

Arie and Lauren shared a video of a new home they purchased in Hawaii ahead of their twins’ birth. They will move to the island of Maui soon and will keep their Arizona home.

“We’re going to make all these memories here. We’re going to have the best life. It’s going to be like the perfect spot to raise our little babies; it’s going to be cool,” Arie said in a clip seen below.

“I’ve always dreamed of having little beach babies and just having little blondies running around in the sand,” added Lauren, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins — a boy and a girl — with Arie. “I finally get to do that, so I’m so excited!”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.