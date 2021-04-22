The Bachelor: Lauren Burnham shows off growing baby bump, Arie throws surprise baby shower

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk are preparing the welcome their twins into the world. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor winner Lauren Burnham and Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. gearing up to welcome not one but two babies into the world in just a matter of weeks.

The couple has been giving week-by-week updates on Lauren’s pregnancy on an Instagram account they made for their twins titled Luyendyk Twins.

Now that the couple has recently reached an important milestone, the third trimester, Lauren showed fans that her baby bump is now bigger than ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed showing off her baby bump wearing a long-sleeved, beige, high-low dress and matching leggings.

Behind her was a white bouncy castle signifying that they just celebrated an important event.

In the caption, Lauren’s husband Arie revealed that they threw a surprise baby shower.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“29 weeks! Today we spent the day celebrating you two,” Arie wrote addressing his twins. “I was so happy to surprise Mom with a baby shower and she had no idea! This past week was a tough one for her so I thought this would be the best way to put a smile on her face. You have so many people out here that already love you so much and can’t wait to meet you!”

He also revealed that this was the first time he was able to see his twin boy and girl’s faces via a sonogram.

“So this week I got to finally see your little faces and you two look so dang cute,” he continued. “I have to say I see a lot of your big sister in those pictures but trust me she’s cute so that’s a good thing ;)”

He also gave an update on how the babies are developing and revealed that they’re due in nine weeks.

“Also baby girl you are facing down now so we are crossing our fingers your brother will flip too! That’s all for now but keep growing and we’ll hopefully see you in 9 weeks!” Arie exclaimed.

He signed off the caption, “Love you, Dad.”

Arie also posted photos from the baby shower to his own Instagram account, as did Lauren.

Lauren’s twins come after a miscarriage

Lauren announced that he was pregnant in December 2020. This came after Lauren revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, but they were hoping to have a younger brother or sister for her.

In September 2020, Lauren revealed during an Instagram Live Q&A that she and Arie had been trying to get pregnant again for months at that point.

Lauren must’ve gotten pregnant shortly after that if she was able to reveal that she had successfully made it through her first trimester by December 2020.

Weeks later, Lauren revealed that they weren’t just having baby number two but babies numbers two and three.

Now, it’s just a matter of weeks before they welcome their twins into the world.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.