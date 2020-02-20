Laura-Leigh Claire from Vanderpump Rules: Where is she now and where to find her on Instagram

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

This past week Bravo gave us some well-needed nostalgia with vintage episodes of Vanderpump Rules, taking us back to the “good ole days” of Laura-Leigh Claire.

Laura-Leigh dates back to Season one; the days when Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder were dating.

However, after Stassi dumped Jax for constantly cheating on her, he tried to make her jealous by dating Sur waitress and aspiring actress, Laura-Leigh.

What resulted after can only be described as epic!

The rebound relationship was quite tumultuous and highly sexual. At one point the couple was even caught having sex in the bathroom at Sur, much to the dismay of Lisa Vanderpump.

By the end of Season 1, the short-lived relationship ended just as dramatically as it started.

Towards the end of the season, Jax accompanied recovering alcoholic Laura-Leigh to a 12-step meeting, and was shocked to find out that she “started drinking at age 12 and then got into meth really heavily.”

Laura-Leigh also revealed during the meeting, “I was robbing my family’s houses, selling all of our stuff to pawn shops. It was really, really bad.”

Jax listened in shock, then dumped her immediately after the meeting.

Needless to say, the timing was not perfect, and Laura-Leigh did not take the breakup very well, calling him a coward and saying that he was stuck working with her at SUR anyway.

“Guess what? I’m not leaving. You’re stuck with me. You’re going to have to deal with me every f*cking day until I book a job, and I’m out of here.”

After the season wrapped, that was the last we saw of Laura-Leigh on Vanderpump Rules. However, it was not her last stint on tv.

So where is Laura-Leigh Now?

Well, the Juilliard Performing Arts graduate is now a legit actress with 14 film credits to her name, along with the title of Assistant Director.

Laura-Leigh has appeared in episodes of Gossip Girl and Law and Order, and in 2013, she played Nikki Shannon in several episodes of The Client List.

That same year she also took on the role of Kymberly on The Millers starring Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Jason Sudeikis.

Her other film roles include The Ward, Under the Silver Lake, Fatality, and most recently, she appeared on CBS’ Blue Bloods, playing the character Ruby.

The talented 37-year-old actress seems happy and healthy judging by images on her Instagram page @bluejeanbaby214.

She constantly shows off images of her adorable pup and seems to have her alcoholism under control.

Last year, Laura-Leigh even posted a throwback photo of her time on Vanderpump Rules.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules is now airing on Bravo, Tuesday nights at 9/8 CT.