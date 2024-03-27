Larsa Pippen breaks silence following Marcus Jordan split

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split up earlier this year and got back together days later in a move her Real Housewives of Miami co-star Alexia Nepola believed was “staged.”

Now, it seems that the pair’s relationship is over again, and this time, there seems to be no way back for them.

Pippen, 49, sat down with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for their hit podcast Amy & TJ on iheartRadio.

As we’ve come to expect from Pippen, nothing was off the table in the interview, and she quickly delved into why her relationship with the 33-year-old fell apart.

The reality TV star—and former friend of Kim Kardashian—said that she realized it wasn’t going to work when she spent some time away from him while filming House of Villains, admitting that the break gave her clarity on the relationship.

“You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else,” Pippen explained.

Larsa Pippen reveals that being apart helped her see the flaws in their relationship

“I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” she added.

Pippen felt that “when you’re alone, you kind of miss the person, and maybe you realize you aren’t my guy.”

She now believes they are “on a different journey,” and she felt she needed to “be true to who she was.”

“I want him to be happy; he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she offered the hosts.

Pippen and Jordan began dating in late 2022, initially claiming they were good friends and nothing more.

They went official in early 2023, and fans witnessed the early days of their relationship play out on RHOM. They also recently competed alongside each other on The Traitors, but neither made it far into the competition.

Pippen could be out of RHOM as the show prepares for a revamp

Pippen, an original star on RHOM, may also be out of a job very soon as the Bravo hit prepares for an overhaul ahead of Season 7.

Despite being a top-tier entry in the Real Housewives franchise, reports emerged recently that suggest filming has been delayed until the fall as producers establish which cast members will be returning.

The cast has remained intact for three consecutive seasons — including the friends of the housewives.

The show has managed to remain very good with no changes, but perhaps producers are worried that one off-season could be the show’s undoing and want to keep things fresh.

Pippen does have some storyline potential if she gets a contract for next season

Pippen being back on the dating scene is a storyline that would probably keep her on the show, but given the way Bravo has treated the show in recent months, there’s a chance we could be in for a reduced budget, which could lead to some of the OGs losing their mojitos.

Pippen was at odds with many of her co-stars this season, so all signs indicate that she will be returning.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is expected to premiere in 2025. Seasons 1-7 can be streamed on Peacock.