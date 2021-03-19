Larissa Lima’s former BFF Carmen shares exciting pregnancy news — It’s a boy!

Carmen is expecting a baby boy! Pic credit: TLC.

Larissa Lima’s former best friend, Carmen Nys, who was featured on 90 Day Fiance, just announced that she’s pregnant. She has also revealed the baby’s sex and name.

Carmen took to Instagram and made the announcement on Wednesday, March 17.

She revealed that she will be having a baby boy and plans to name him Zayne.

In a series of posted pictures to celebrate, Carmen’s first picture featured a sonogram of her baby.

The other sweet snaps include her official name reveal and an outfit picked out for the little one.

“Goodbye 8 hours of sleep, hello unconditional love. Welcoming Rainbow baby boy Zayne,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @brazilliancarmen/Instagram

The second picture is a virtual canvas that reads, “You are the gold at the end of the rainbow,” in honor of her St. Patrick’s Day announcement.

Pic credit: @brazilliancarmen/Instagram

The third picture features a cartoon baby wearing blue with the words, “It’s a boy!”

Pic credit: @brazilliancarmen/Instagram

The fourth picture explains the origins of the name she chose for her baby. Under the name “Zayne” it explains that the name is Hebrew and means “God is gracious.”

Pic credit: @brazilliancarmen/Instagram

The last pic shows that Carmen has already been shopping for her baby boy. The picture features an Air Jordan jersey onesie along with a matching blue cap and a pair of tiny sneakers.

Pic credit: @brazilliancarmen/Instagram

She also left a bible verse for her unborn child.

“‘Yet the LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the LORD is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him!'” Isaiah 30:18,” she concluded her caption.

90 Day Fiance stars congratulate the expectant mother

Carmen received a handful of well wishes from other 90 Day Fiance stars.

Jess Caroline, another one of Colt’s exes along with Larissa, wrote, “Yay!!! I’m so happy!! Congrats…que venha com muita saude, ja to pronta pra mimar!”

Jess and Larissa got close and bonded over sharing Colt as an ex. While the two may have had a falling out, it seems that Jess and Carmen have grown closer.

The two recently spent a day at the pool in September and even posed for a picture together.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars that congratulated Carmen include Anny Springs, Cortney Reardanz and David Toborowsky.

Carmen’s time on 90 Day Fiance

Viewers will remember that Carmen housed Larissa when she and Eric Nichols broke up and as she was dealing with charges of domestic violence from her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

Carmen was Larissa’s rock and voice of reason while she stayed with her in Las Vegas.

Carmen was very adamant that Larissa shouldn’t get back together with Eric. When Larissa decided to get back together with him anyway, Carmen kicked her out of her place.

While that friendship may have fallen apart, Carmen is gaining a new person in her life to give love to, her baby boy, Zayne.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.