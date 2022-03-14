Larissa Lima shares new technical skills and business endeavor with 90 Day Fiance fans

Larissa Lima shared what her new technical skill is and more about what she is doing. Pic credit: TLC

It appears as though former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima is branching out from her OnlyFans business and trying her hand at new technical skills.

Through Larissa’s since-deactivated Instagram account, she reshared a story from a medical spa she has been working with to do teeth whitening procedures for patients.

Larissa also put the accolade of working with Snatched LV as a body contour technician in her Instagram bio.

Larissa Lima revealed new medical spa technician postition with 90 Day Fiance fans

Before Larissa deactivated her Instagram account, she shared that she is now a technician for a Las Vegas-based cosmetic procedure clinic, Snatched LV.

Larissa’s endeavor was revealed when she reshared a post from her new employer that featured her picture with the caption from the company, “@larissalimareal teeth whitening openings next week Thursday 1, 3, and 4 pm with Larissa.”

Larissa Lima will be a teeth whitening specialist at a medspa. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa shared a different position with the same company through her Instagram bio.

Under her name in the bio, it read “Contour Technician (in training) with @snatchedlv. Soon I’ll be ready to take clients.”

Larissa included a link to an unfinished website.

Larissa revealed that she is in training to be a body contour technician. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Whether Larissa has chosen to delve into being a medspa technician to supplement her income or do what she loves is unclear at this point.

Larissa Lima claims to make a lot of money from her OnlyFans

Larissa has been proud to share that she makes “bank” through her premium content on OnlyFans. To that end, she said she uses it to pay for her plastic surgeries and send money home to Brazil.

Larissa talked about the idea of moving out of Las Vegas in late 2021 and said that she could do her OnlyFans work from anywhere. She named the state of Maine and the city of Washington DC as options she would like to move to.

It looks like Larissa has not yet realized her desire to move out of Las Vegas, and she is still active on OnlyFans. The reasons why she deactivated her Instagram also remain unknown.

90 Day fans should stay tuned, however, because Larissa does like to communicate what’s going on in her life with her fans on Instagram.

