Larissa Lima bashes Las Vegas, wants to move somewhere that’s ‘not all about the stripper life’

Larissa bashed the Las Vegas lifestyle and shared where she wants to move. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima had some harsh words for Las Vegas and the lifestyle she believes people live in Sin City, and shockingly stated that she wants to remove herself from it.

Larissa used her Instagram platform to condemn the “stripper life” in Las Vegas, described other things that she doesn’t like about the place, and offered several locations far away that she would be happy moving to instead.

Larissa just moved back to Las Vegas from Colorado Springs in the fall of 2021 following her breakup with Eric Nichols. Larissa had previously lived in Las Vegas with her ex-husband Colt and remained there for a while after their divorce.

Larissa Lima bashed Las Vegas and told 90 Day Fiance fans she wants to move

It appears that Larissa is finally over the Las Vegas lifestyle and is hoping for a more quiet life where she can continue to do her adult work from home.

In an Instagram story Larissa explained, “I’m thinking to possibly move in the future to Maine, maybe Washington DC, or another place that is not all about the ‘stripper life’. Sure, it’s all fun and games, and consentual.”

She continued, “We working girls that make bank deserve better treatment. The money I make I can live happy anywhere. I SMH at all the profanity of Las Vegas, which really is like Sodom and Gomorrah.”

Larissa finished by saying, “‘But, Larissa, you do adult content? Aren’t you being overly hypocritical?’ Yes I do 18+ content in the confines of my home for adult subscribers. Outside of my bedroom, I’m a Saint. In my life, I’ve met housewives dirtier than street walkers, and strippers with better morals than housewives! I said what I SAID.”

Larissa shared her strong opinions on Instagram. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima has also bashed the dating pool in Las Vegas

Larissa has been single since leaving Colorado and breaking up with Eric, and her feelings on the dating pool in Las Vegas are not optimistic.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She has called the options for men in Vegas “gross” and said that most of the available men are fetishizers who won’t offer to take you out.

Since moving back to Vegas, most of Larissa’s focus seems to be on her plastic surgeries. She has gotten larger breasts and a belly button correction among other procedures recently.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.