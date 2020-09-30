Larissa Lima has a new Mother Debbie after moving in with Eric Nichols’ mom

After a bit of drama, Larissa Lima and Eric Nichols finally made their way to Colorado Springs to start a new life together. And now that they are there, Eric is much closer to his family being that they also live in the same city.

In fact, it has been shared recently that Larissa is back to living with her man and his mom again.

Making this even more interesting is that Eric’s mom’s name is Debbie just like Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, who clashed heavily with the Brazilian reality star throughout her now-shortened run on 90 Day Fiance.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Larissa has a new Mother Debbie

As they were settling in to their new home in Colorado Springs, Larissa Lima shared a picture of herself standing next to Eric Nichols’ mother.

While Larissa and the new Debbie do seem to get along well, 90 Day Fiance fans are definitely entertained by the fact that Eric’s mom has the same first name as the woman who has tormented Larissa since she first landed in the U.S.

What makes this even more interesting is that Larissa has reportedly agreed to live with Eric’s mom while the two get settled in.

Those who have followed Eric and Larissa’s journey are aware that he recently sold his Las Vegas home but has not yet purchased a new one in Colorado Springs.

Read More Tom Brooks called out for even more Instagram fakery

For now, they are sharing a place with Eric’s mom. Hopefully, it won’t be a long stay but at least Larissa gets along better with this Debbie than she did with the last one.

Larissa Lima says goodbye to 90 Day Fiance

Larissa’s move to Colorado isn’t the only big change in her life recently.

After doing the CamSoda show to show off her new body, Larissa Lima told her fans that she was released from her 90 Day Fiance contract.

That does seem a bit surprising since so many people on the show are showing their bodies on OnlyFans but Larissa doesn’t seem to be crying about it. After all, the CamSoda show is said to have brought in over $100,000 and she will be receiving a big piece of that.

In addition to OnlyFans, CamSoda and Cameo, Larissa has been working hard to create a new YouTube channel where she plans to chronicle her new adventures.

So while we won’t be seeing her on the upcoming Happily Ever After Strikes Back spinoff, she’s definitely not going away any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.