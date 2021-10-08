Lana Scott on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is her Instagram

Lana Scott on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a woman named Lana Scott, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a great song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

Who is Lana Scott on The Voice?

Lana Scott is 28 years old and lives in Pasadena, California.

She admitted in the video before her blind audition that she moved to California rather than Nashville to be around different genres of music to help her grow as a musician.

Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson turned, with Blake saying that Lana is “country” and Kelly praising her vocals and range.

The decision was tough on Lana, who was a huge Kelly fan.

However, she also admitted that her dad is a huge Blake Shelton fan and that likely resulted in her choosing Blake over Kelly Clarkson.

Where can you find Lana Scott on Instagram?

You can follow Lana Scott on Instagram at @ameasureoflana.

She has a decent 2,848 followers at this time, and that number will surely rise as the competition gets underway on The Voice next week.

Her bio describes her attitude about music perfectly — “You can take the girl outta the country, but…”

She also included a post of her blind audition with her thoughts about the experience.

“This is a story I imagine telling my grandchildren someday ✨ not only because of how much it meant to me as an artist but because of the strength it’s taken, too, to keep chasing this dream and get my feet up on that stage in the first place,” Lana wrote.

She continued, “That day I had no idea what would happen beyond giving it my all but what I did know is that my life and future are in God’s hands before anyone else’s. Any amount of confidence you may have seen in me comes from that.♥️ I kept thinking, ‘Do my best, surrender the rest.'”

Lana Scott also has a YouTube page, with three videos on it – all covers.

They include New Thing, Better Than We Found It, and Canyons.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.